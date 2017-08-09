Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Unveiling, Munir El Haddadi Latest

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Barcelona appear to be confident in their chances of landing Liverpool maestro Philippe Coutinho following reports the club have already scheduled his unveiling. Elsewhere, Barca forward Munir El Haddadi is said to fancy a move to AS Roma.

Italian outlet Calciomercato.com cited Catalan newspaper El Periodico, which reported the Blaugrana will announce Coutinho's signature on Friday and reveal their prospective recruit to the club's fans on the same day.

Reports linking Coutinho with a move to the Camp Nou have spiralled in the week since Neymar completed his €222 million (£200 million) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, with Barca keen to secure a new left-sided force.

BT Sport reporter Andy May posted screenshots of correspondence alleged to have been sent by Barcelona on Wednesday, which appears to suggest La Liga's powerhouse is convinced they'll acquire Coutinho's signature:

The Merseysiders and manager Jurgen Klopp have thus far been resolute in their position on Coutinho, although The Independent reported they "could bow to a bid in the region of £120 million."

The player's desire in this saga will undoubtedly come to have a large influence in whether Coutinho wishes to remain a flagship star at Liverpool or risk becoming a more minor member of Barca's crew while contending for larger conquests.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri recently suggested his disposition leans toward the latter:

FourFourTwo (h/t the Daily Star's Colin Harvey) recently reported Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, shook hands with Barcelona's South American representative, Andre Cury, over an agreement on personal terms.

Liverpool could be forced to face up to the loss of their star if Coutinho begins to push for an Anfield exit, but Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol has provided the Reds with something of a boost amid talk of an unveiling:

One departure that could help make room for the Brazilian at the Camp Nou is Munir, who looks set to leave Barca on a permanent deal and is interested in a move to AS Roma as his next destination.

His agent, Francesc Valdivieso, has confirmed the two clubs are in talks, per Jaime Wright of MailOnline: "Roma would be a welcome destination, they're a top club, but I can't say any more because the deal is being discussed between the two clubs."

The one-time capped Spain international scored seven goals in 35 appearances for Valencia while on loan at the Mestalla last season, more than doubling his previous season best for La Liga appearances in a single campaign (15 appearances in 2015-16).

According to Wright, the deal could be worth £13.5 million to Barcelona, who would likely look to insert a buy-back clause in any deal their 21-year-old signs should he become of use to them once more in the future.