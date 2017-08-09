Vince Wilfork Signs Patriots Contract to Officially Retire with Franchise

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Vince Wilfork signed a one-day contract with the New England Patriots to officially retire with the team for which he played his first 11 years in the NFL.

NBC Boston's Raul Martinez shared a video of Wilfork signing the contract and holding a Patriots jersey with team owner Robert Kraft:

Wilfork announced his retirement Monday:

