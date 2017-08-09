    Vince Wilfork Signs Patriots Contract to Officially Retire with Franchise

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    Vince Wilfork signed a one-day contract with the New England Patriots to officially retire with the team for which he played his first 11 years in the NFL.

    NBC Boston's Raul Martinez shared a video of Wilfork signing the contract and holding a Patriots jersey with team owner Robert Kraft:

    Wilfork announced his retirement Monday:

         

