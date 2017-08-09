Vince Wilfork Signs Patriots Contract to Officially Retire with Franchise

Vince Wilfork Signs Patriots Contract to Officially Retire with FranchiseAugust 9, 2017
Vince Wilfork signed a one-day contract with the New England Patriots to officially retire with the team for which he played his first 11 years in the NFL.
NBC Boston's Raul Martinez shared a video of Wilfork signing the contract and holding a Patriots jersey with team owner Robert Kraft:
Raul Martinez @RaulNBCBoston
Vince Wilfork signs a contract to be with the #Patriots for life. And Kraft gives him his old jersey. Very big hug too. @nbcboston https://t.co/phkinuNe182017-8-9 16:24:29
Wilfork announced his retirement Monday:
Vince Wilfork @wilfork75
Well y’all – it’s been a great run, but the time has come. @Kingsford #Sponsored https://t.co/DXfDzholBi2017-8-7 17:00:13
