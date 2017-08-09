    PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe and Alexis Sanchez

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball the ball during the French Trophy of Champions (Trophee des Champions) football match between Monaco (ASM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on July 29, 2017, at the Grand Stade in Tangiers. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
    FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly denied suggestions the club have made a £140 million bid for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe.

    As noted by Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph, reports in France have gathered pace suggesting the capital club have made their move for the 18-year-old sensation. However, it's added that the Parc des Princes outfit will not pursue Mbappe in this window.

    "Offers have been rejected by Monaco from Real Madrid, who may return with an improved bid, and Arsenal, while there is an expectation at the club that Barcelona may still make a move for the French international following Neymar's departure," continued Burt.

    It's added that PSG had Neymar, Mbappe and Alexis Sanchez on their transfer agenda this summer, although having secured the former, they will not pursue a bid for the other two.

    Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News had earlier relayed details of PSG's supposed offer for the Monaco striker:

    The merits of a move to PSG would be obvious for Mbappe. According to Burt, the teenager is a PSG fan, and the chance to play alongside someone like Neymar would be tempting. Additionally, it appears the club have ambition to dominate domestically and in Europe.

    Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe arrives for a training session at the Grand Stade in Tangiers on July 28, 2017 on the eve of the French Trophy of Champions (Trophee des Champions) football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. / AFP PHOTO /
    FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

    Even a club of PSG's incredible wealth would have to carefully consider a move for Mbappe, though. While he may well be worth an outlay of £140 million in the long run, they have already broken the world-record transfer fee in signing Neymar for £200 million during this window.

    If they don't move this summer, other massive names in Europe may thrust themselves into the mix for the striker. But PSG surely won't want to miss out on the most exciting prospect the country has seen for a long time.

              

    PSG Drop Alexis Sanchez Interest

    Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (C) speaks with Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla on the pitch as they celebrate their victory in the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in north Lond
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    In a separate report, Burt has said PSG will not try to sign Arsenal's Sanchez before the end of the transfer window.

    "Sanchez is still wanted by Manchester City, but there is a growing sense that despite having just one year left on his contract, Arsenal are prepared to allow him to see out the remainder of his deal and leave for free next summer," the piece continued.

    Miguel Delaney of The Independent had reported on Tuesday that PSG were ready to offer £80 million to test Arsenal's resolve to keep Sanchez. Burt said "senior sources at PSG" have denied an offer amounting to that much will be on the way, though.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    If Arsenal were to keep Sanchez around for another season, they would most likely lose him for nothing at the end of next term. However, he has shown throughout his time in the Premier League that he has the ability to be a game-changer.

    Per WhoScored.com, Sanchez is not only a goalscorer, but a creator of chances, too:

    PSG have some serious firepower at their disposal as things stand. If Sanchez was to arrive in partnership with Neymar and Edinson Cavani, manager Unai Emery would have one of the best attacking setups in the world at his disposal.

    But it appears as though the Parisians are content with their options in the final third having landed Neymar. Should Sanchez be up for grabs for nothing next summer, they will surely be in the mix.   

