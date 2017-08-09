Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United Reportedly Discussing Return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United Reportedly Discussing ReturnAugust 9, 2017
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a new contract with Zlatan Ibrahimovic that would see him return to the club after being released in the summer.
According to Italy's Sky Sport (via Sky Sports News), the Swedish striker was released because of an injury but has continued his rehabilitation at United's Carrington training complex, and the Red Devils are now "stepping up their efforts" to secure the 35-year-old's return.
