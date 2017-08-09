    Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United Reportedly Discussing Return

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United shows dejection while walking off the pitch during the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on September 18, 2016 in Watford, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a new contract with Zlatan Ibrahimovic that would see him return to the club after being released in the summer.

    According to Italy's Sky Sport (via Sky Sports News), the Swedish striker was released because of an injury but has continued his rehabilitation at United's Carrington training complex, and the Red Devils are now "stepping up their efforts" to secure the 35-year-old's return.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      When Celebrations Fail...Hard

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man City Target Barca Midfielder Busquets

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Bayern Chief: I'd Rather Buy a Stadium Than Neymar

      Reuters Reporter
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Scholes: Injury-Plagued Bale Not Right for Man Utd

      Callum Davis
      via The Telegraph