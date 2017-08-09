Bayern Munich Transfer News: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Talks Neymar, Latest Rumours

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has called for more "rational rules" around transfers following the £200 million purchase of Neymar by Paris Saint-Germain.

He compared the money PSG spent on Neymar—and will spend on his wages—to the £312 million it took to fund the construction of Bayern's Allianz Arena in 2005 and said he would rather have the stadium over the former Barcelona man, per Sport Bild (h/t Reuters, via MailOnline):

"During the Neymar transfer I asked myself the question what would be more important: Neymar or the Allianz Arena. I have to say clearly that I prefer having the Allianz Arena, which is also more important. We as Bayern Munich must have a different philosophy. Overall the Neymar transfer could cost even more than the arena."



Rummenigge, also chairman of the European Club Association, added that Bayern do not do business the same way as PSG and said inflated fees needed to be discussed by the relevant authorities:

"FIFA, UEFA, the ECA, leagues and the players union FIFpro should discuss this. I think we should all sit at the table, that would be my proposal. We could find more rational rules for football as a whole. Otherwise the public will not understand it anymore, fans will lose their connection."

PSG more than doubled the world record for a transfer fee in meeting Neymar's release clause—the previous high was the £89 million Manchester United spent on Paul Pogba last summer.

The Brazilian's move from the Camp Nou to the Parc des Princes marked the peak in a summer transfer window that has seen prices inflated more than ever before.

Manchester City spending over £50 million each on full-backs Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker surprised many, including former England striker Gary Lineker:

But PSG's move for Neymar blew all other transfers out the water.

Bayern have broken their own transfer record this summer with the £37.5 million signing of midfielder Corentin Tolisso from Lyon.

They have also been recently linked with a potential £50 million move for Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier, per Alan Nixon in The Sun.

The German champions continue, though, to retain their reputation as one of the best side's in Europe by spending relatively little in comparison with Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona and a host of Premier League clubs.

It is little surprise, then, that Rummenigge should take issue with PSG's signing of Neymar and have a desire to see spending regulated to some extent.