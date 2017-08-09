Manchester City Transfer News: Sergio Busquets Enquiry Reported, Latest Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and have made enquiries about his availability.

According to Spanish radio station Onda Cero (via the Manchester Evening News' Alex Porter), City are looking to strengthen their midfield following the sale of Fernando and have contacted Barca about potentially buying Busquets.



The report added Barcelona "expect to keep hold" of the Spaniard, and it would indeed be a huge surprise were the Catalan giants to let one of their key players leave the Camp Nou.

There is the slightest possibility that defensive midfielder Busquets, 29, could be tempted by a reunion with current City manager Pep Guardiola, who had a huge impact in his early career as Barcelona boss between 2008 and 2012.

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

However, Busquets is a Catalonia-born graduate of Barca's youth academy, a veteran of almost a decade in the senior side—during which time he has won six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions Leagues, among many others—and arguably one of the best midfielders on the world.

There is little chance of Barcelona being open to letting him go and Busquets is unlikely to try to force a move away from the club where he has earned his lofty reputation.

Guardiola is building a formidable side at the Etihad Stadium as he prepares for his second season in charge of City, per football writer Paul MacInnes:

As he would almost any team in world football, Busquets could improve the engine room of City's side.

One of the Sky Blues' current key weaknesses is in central defence, where John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have yet to convince.

The addition of Busquets would provide an extra level of protection for City's back line not provided by the likes of Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan or Yaya Toure.

But, in truth, any pursuit of Busquets looks like a non-starter and Guardiola should look elsewhere if he wants to add more steel to his central-midfield ranks.