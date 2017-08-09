Tottenham Transfer News: Chelsea Plan Danny Rose Pursuit, Latest Rumours

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants to go after Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose with a £40 million bid after conceding defeat in the pursuit of Juventus' Alex Sandro.

According to Dave Kidd in The Sun, Conte has picked out Rose, 27, as the next best option, and Chelsea are looking to tempt him with a contract offer that would see his current £65,000-per-week wages more than doubled.

Kidd added that Chelsea went after Rose two years ago when the atmosphere between Spurs and the Blues was "poisonous." While that relationship is said to have improved, Tottenham have said they will sell no more key players this summer after Kyle Walker went to Manchester City for £53 million.

A £40 million bid from Chelsea is unlikely to tempt Spurs to change their hard line.

Per Sky Sports News' Jim White, Manchester United offered a similar fee for Eric Dier earlier this summer but Spurs did not let the midfielder go:

Rose still has four years remaining on his current contract with Spurs, so the north London club are under no pressure whatsoever to listen to bids for the England international.

He is a crucial part of manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad, providing defensive solidity and attacking intent on the left flank.

It is little surprise Chelsea are interested in Rose as he is equally effective at wing-back as he is at full-back, and the Blues desperately need cover and competition for Marcos Alonso ahead of the new season.

Rose has been out of action through injury since January and is set to be kept on the sidelines until September, but that has not stopped Spurs warding off interest from Manchester United and Inter Milan, per Dan Kilpatrick of ESPN.co.uk.

An offer from Chelsea is unlikely to change Tottenham's stance that Rose is not for sale, and he is sure to play a key role for Pochettino in 2017-18 when he returns to full fitness.