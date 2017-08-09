Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Danny Rose, Serge Aurier

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made it clear to Manchester United they will not sell Danny Rose this summer.

According to Kieran Gill of the MailOnline, Spurs have made their position on Rose obvious to the Red Devils.

"Having already seen one full-back sold to a Premier League rival in Kyle Walker's £50 million move to Manchester City, Tottenham have no intention of losing another," Gill reported.

Rose was a key man for Spurs last season before an injury ended his campaign prematurely in January. As noted by WhoScored.com, while Ben Davies impressed when replacing Rose last season, the latter is still on a higher level to the former:

After the departure of Walker, manager Mauricio Pochettino will not want to lose his other starting full-back. During 2016-17, the power, pace and penetration the pair provided was a key part of Tottenham's play.

Rose has made rapid progress under the guidance of Pochettino. Not only has he improved physically, on the ball he makes better decisions and finds it easier to link up with team-mates. Getting the England man fit again will be a big boost for Tottenham ahead of the new season.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Subsequently, Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror doesn't believe Spurs will entertain any prospect of a sale in the current window:

United would benefit from another left-back, as they've been utilising the likes of Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian in the position during pre-season with Luke Shaw absent. It would be a massive surprise if they were able to lure the England man away from north London in this window, though.

Serge Aurier Boost

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

According to Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph, both Manchester United and Chelsea have been offered encouragement in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier.

Burt reported that after signing Dani Alves to provide competition to Thomas Meunier, the Ligue 1 side will let the Ivory Coast international move on in this window. He is said to be valued at around £27 million by the Parisian outfit.

Burt noted Aurier is appealing a two-month prison sentence for assaulting a police officer, though.

"If the conviction is upheld it remains to be seen whether it affects his chances of playing in England, but Chelsea are believed to have now joined United in considering a move for him," the piece continued.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

From a purely footballing perspective, the 24-year-old has a lot to offer. Although Aurier has caught the eye going forward many times during his PSG career, he's also adept in carrying out his defensive duties, as these numbers from Squawka Football show:

Antonio Valencia brings energy and tenacity from right-back, although the Red Devils lacked thrust on that side without the Ecuadorian last season. Aurier would potentially add that type of explosiveness.

Landing him would carry a certain degree of risk, though, as Aurier has been in trouble off the pitch on numerous occasions. In addition to assault charges, last year he was suspended by PSG after making derogatory remarks about then-manager Laurent Blanc and his team-mates on social media.