Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Ben Woodburn

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly sent three directors to London in an attempt to tie up a move for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

According to David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror, the Catalan giants are hopeful a deal can be done for the Brazilian and have sent a three-man delegation to the capital in an attempt to move along a £100 million transfer.

Oscar Grau, Raul Sanllehi and Javier Bordas are said to be the three Barcelona employees seeking to secure Coutinho. "Liverpool continue to insist the player is not for sale and that he remains committed to the Kop cause," per McDonnell.

It was also reported by Duncan Castles of Yahoo that Coutinho was showcasing a bad attitude in training as he wants the transfer to go through. However, Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol dismissed those suggestions:

Indeed, as noted by McDonnell, Liverpool have made their stance on Coutinho clear in the past. Journalist Melissa Reddy provided a reminder of Jurgen Klopp's public declarations that the player will not be moved on:

Losing the playmaker on the brink of the new Premier League season would be a massive blow for Liverpool.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

While Liverpool are blessed with many attacking stars, the diminutive Brazilian is the man opponents fear most. His ability to find space, thread passes forward and score from distance make him a major threat all over the field; even with £100 million recouped, it'd be tough to find a suitable replacement.

However, Barcelona have to make a massive signing after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. So expect a sustained effort on their part to lure the Liverpool No. 10 away from Anfield.

Liverpool to Dismiss Ben Woodburn Loan Offers

Ian Walton/Getty Images

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, Liverpool will reject an offer from Hannover 96 to sign Ben Woodburn on loan.

"The 17-year-old forward has impressed on Liverpool's pre-season and the Bundesliga side are showing interest in the Wales under-19 international plus his team-mate Ryan Kent," Jones noted. "However, Liverpool are reluctant to let Woodburn go abroad as they look to keep a closer eye on his immediate progress."

Woodburn netted as the Reds beat Athletic Club 3-1 recently and will be seeking to make an impression on the first team this term. That's after he became Liverpool's youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted against Leeds last season.

As noted by Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph, Klopp has made it clear Woodburn is part of the senior setup:

Woodburn potentially has something to offer. Under Klopp he's played in a variety of different positions, including through the middle as a striker, on either flank and in midfield. That type of versatility will be useful for the Reds, especially given they have to compete on both the domestic and European front.

A move to the Bundesliga and the prospect of regular football may benefit Woodburn. But Klopp feels he has something to add to the first-team picture in 2017-18.