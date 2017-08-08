Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mateo Kovacic and Keita Balde Diao

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Juventus will reportedly beat Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to sign Real Madrid playmaker Mateo Kovacic. The Bianconeri will meet with the midfielder's representatives about securing a deal.

One target Juve may not move for immediately is Lazio striker Keita Balde Diao. The Turin club reportedly is prepared to wait until the player's contract expires next summer before making a move.

According to Paul Brown of the Daily Star, Kovacic's reps are "expected to meet with the Italian giants in the next few days."

Juve will have to pay at least €25 million to take sign the Croatia international, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t AS, via Calciomercato.com).

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Calciomercato said Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici and CEO Giuseppe Marotta have approached Kovacic's agents and identified Spurs as potential competition for the Croatian playmaker.

However, Brown noted "Spurs have yet to follow up their interest with a firm bid and now face losing out."

Moving for Kovacic would add some more technical quality at the heart of Juve's midfield. The Bianconeri can already count on the artistry of Miralem Pjanic, but Kovacic possesses the vision to improve the fluidity of Juventus' approach play between the lines.

It's not something Kovacic can add very often at Real. Los Blancos boast the most balanced midfield trio in Europe thanks to holding player Casemiro, pass-master Luka Modric and attack-minded Toni Kroos.

There is little room for Kovacic, but the 23-year-old could feature at Juve, where he would offer a complement to Sami Khedira's brawn.

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

Juve may move for Kovacic now, but they are ready to play a waiting game for Keita. A report from SportMediaset (h/t Football Italia) has reported the Bianconeri will wait until next summer if Lazio don't lower their €30 million asking price for the forward.

Football Italia reported why Lazio's stance may soften before next summer: "From January onward Keita could sign a pre-contract with the Old Lady, and he has so far rejected all other options. That means that Juve essentially hold all of the cards as things stand, so they’re confident Lazio President Claudio Lotito will eventually lower his demands."

Keita scored 16 times in Serie A last season, according to WhoScored.com. He's versatile enough to operate wide or through the middle.

The 22-year-old would help refresh Juve's attacking options. Centre-forward Gonzalo Higuain is 29, while Mario Mandzukic is 31.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Meanwhile, forward Paulo Dybala continues to be linked with Barcelona, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri can ensure the strength of his attacking rotation by signing a forward as skilled as Keita. Allegri can also add strength to a strength by signing Kovacic to play alongside Khedira and Pjanic.