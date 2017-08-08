Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Talks Kam Carter in Last Chance U as 'Netflex' Villain

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi said he's discussed defensive tackle Kam Carter's role on Last Chance U on Netflix—which he lightheartedly called "Netflex"—and has not seen any of the issues that come up on the series since Carter transferred to the team.

"It hasn't been an issue," Narduzzi said Tuesday, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He told me about everything I needed to know prior to. He's a great kid. He was as upfront and honest as you can be."

In 2016, Carter played at East Mississippi Community College, whose football team has been the subject of the show the last two seasons. The star defensive lineman was seen frequently arguing with teammates and coaches on the show, particularly defensive line coach Davern Williams.

The Pitt coach said he watched the first episode but has not caught any of the others, which portray Carter as something of a villain.

"He said, 'Coach, I snapped on a coach one time.' He called it 'snapped,'" Narduzzi said. "So he told us everything. It didn’t shock me. But I think it's all for the show.

"He's steadily gotten better each day, and [he is] a super kid to coach, I might add, with all the chaos out there and all the conflict that reality TV shows bring to it. There's no truth to that. He's done an unbelievable job and couldn't be a classier kid, to be honest with you. He actually got in a little fight, his first one, yesterday. It was a little one, I was looking for it to get bigger, but it was small, and he was like, 'I'm sorry, Coach.' What else can you ask for? Not too many guys say they're sorry."

Carter recorded 36 tackles (6.5 for loss) and two sacks last season at EMCC.