Colin Kaepernick Representatives Reportedly Deny QB Rejected NFL Contract

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Despite reports saying otherwise, Colin Kaepernick has not turned down a potential NFL contract this offseason.

According to Christian Datoc of the Daily Caller, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback doesn't want "backup money" and turned down at least one deal.

However, TMZ reported Tuesday that this was incorrect. "Colin never had any talks about any contract or any money," a source in his inner circle told TMZ.

Kaepernick—who became a divisive player due to his protest during the national anthem—has remained a free agent throughout the offseason despite a solid individual 2016 campaign. While he has gained some interest from various teams, none have discussed money as an issue.

The 29-year-old visited the Seattle Seahawks, and head coach Pete Carroll said "[Kaepernick's] a starter in this league," via Andre Vergara of Fox Sports. However, the squad noted they didn't need a starter and instead signed Austin Davis.

While the Baltimore Ravens were reportedly interested, owner Steve Bisciotti had reservations about adding the controversial figure, per ESPN.

Craig Mish of Sirius XM noted Kaepernick wasn't seriously considered for the Miami Dolphins job when the team recently added Jay Cutler.

Although Datoc reported the quarterback intentionally turned down a contract in order to stir up a "media frenzy," there are no indications from the teams themselves that this is the case.