Manchester United Transfer News: Legend Hails Nemanja Matic, Fabinho Rumours

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/Getty Images

Paul Scholes has congratulated Manchester United on the signing of Nemanja Matic but questioned Chelsea for selling the player to a Premier League rival.

Speaking to BT Sport (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star), the legendary ex-midfielder said he believes United have addressed a critical weakness:

"I really like the Matic signing. That was the one that surprised me a little bit. It made you wonder why did Chelsea sell him?"

"He brings aggression to United’s midfield which is something I think they have been lacking."

"I think he’s very similar in a way to Michael Carrick in a controlling midfielder, but what he brings what Michael doesn’t bring is a little bit of aggression which as I say he gets to the ball, he tackles, he allows other people to play."

BT Sport Football provided video of Scholes' comments:

The Serb was one of Chelsea's most consistent talents as they swept to the Premier League title in manager Antonio Conte's first season in charge.

Matic featured 35 times in the English league last term, according to WhoScored.com, and he is destined to become a regular at Old Trafford.

ESPN's Alex Shaw highlighted Matic's performance as United lost 2-1 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday:

In other Red Devils news, United target Fabinho was seen to storm out of a Monaco training session, fuelling rumours of a potential exit.

Richard Forrester of The Sun reported the Brazilian appeared angry and upset as he wrapped up his session.

Forrester wrote:

"During a training session in the beautiful La Turbie mountains, Fabinho was filmed walking off the field whilst a practice match was going on."

"He then chucked his bib on the ground in fury before booting a ball as he headed towards the dressing room."

"It is unknown what the cause of his anger but there are reports that it involved a spat with teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe."

Claude Paris/Associated Press

There has been an exodus of talent from Monaco's ranks in recent months, and as Paris Saint-Germain add Neymar and Dani Alves, the French champions are severely weakened.

Forrester added United manager Jose Mourinho could be prepared to part with £40.6 million in order to secure the versatile player.

Fabinho can be deployed in midfield, but he also excels as a full-back, making him a shrewd capture if Mourinho can tempt him to the Theatre of Dreams.

With Matic now in a United shirt, it is unlikely Fabinho would be used to screen the defence, but his knowledge at right-back would be welcomed by the self-proclaimed Special One.

The 23-year-old is not the finished article, but his energy and physical presence make his perfect for the Premier League.