    Jay Cutler Undergoing MRI, X-Rays on Chest Injury, Cracked Rib Reportedly Feared

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jay Cutler #6 of the Miami Dolphins throwa Paa during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center on September 17, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler will have an MRI and X-Rays on his chest following Sunday's 31-28 win over the New York Jets, with a cracked rib reportedly the fear.

    Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed the MRI to reporters after the game, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later reporting on the X-Ray and fears regarding Cutler's rib. Rapoport added the Dolphins aren't sure of the injury and "will check it all."

    Gase was noncommittal about whether Cutler or Matt Moore will start Miami's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

    Dolphins Wire's Antwan Staley shared comments from Gase about Cutler:

    Cutler finished 12-of-16 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the victory.

    Cutler announced his retirement from the National Football League in early May in order to join Fox Sports as an NFL commentator. It was a short-lived foray into the world of television, as he signed with the Dolphins after starting QB Ryan Tannehill suffered a knee injury early in training camp.

    The 34-year-old Vanderbilt product, who made previous stops with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, has dealt with numerous ailments in recent years. He missed most of last season with thumb and shoulder problems and hasn't played all 16 games since the 2009 campaign.

    If he's forced to the sideline after filling the Tannehill void, Moore would be the next man up under center for Miami. The journeyman backup posted a 105.6 passer rating with eight touchdowns and three interceptions across four games (three starts) last season. He also led the team to victory Sunday afternoon, after being down 28-14.

    Ultimately, the Dolphins brought in Cutler as an effort to provide stability, and any type of long-term setback could throw the offense back into turmoil. That said, Moore has enjoyed some strong moments when given a chance and could exceed expectations for the time being.

