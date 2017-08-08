PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Moura

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been contacted by Neymar and Dani Alves, as the Brazilian duo attempt to convince the forward to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Chilean newspaper El Mercurio (h/t Chris Davie for Metro.co.uk), the new PSG players want Sanchez to join up with them, with Les Parisiens ready to spend £50 million on his services. PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has been in dialogue with the player's representatives, and negotiations have progressed.

Alves struck up a friendship with Sanchez during their time at Barcelona.

John Cross of the Mirror reported Sanchez is likely to stay at the Emirates Stadium after coach Arsene Wenger's firm stance on his availability. The forward only has 12 months left on his current deal, but Arsenal are prepared to take the risk and see him exit without a fee next summer.

Sanchez was prolific last season in the Premier League, despite the Gunners struggling to meet their usual standards, and he scored 24 goals, according to WhoScored.com.

The combination of Neymar and Sanchez would form one of Europe's most attractive pairings, and the two players would take Ligue 1 by storm.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported PSG could offer Sanchez £400,000 a week in wages to cross the English Channel, but the attacker is preparing himself to remain in north London for the short term.

In other PSG news, Lucas Moura could depart the French capital after his club's recent dealings in the transfer market.

Per Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star), the 24-year-old could be surplus to requirements, with Arsenal considering an approach. The winger is valued at £27 million and would be sold if a club matches PSG's figure.

Moura arrived at the Parc des Princes with a burgeoning reputation, but the attacker has seen his growth stunt in Ligue 1.

The player has won the French championship four times during his stay in Paris, but he has not developed into the world-class forward many believed he would become.

If Sanchez leaves Arsenal, Moura would find a suitable home at the Emirates, but it is unlikely he would return the statistics achieved by the Chilean.

Moura's style would suit the needs of Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal, and their combined pace would produce excellent chemistry for Wenger.