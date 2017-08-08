WWE SmackDown: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for Aug. 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown's journey to SummerSlam will take the brand to familiar places.

Jinder Mahal will take on Randy Orton in Toronto. Breezango will get to showcase its entertaining absurdity. And AJ Styles will come face to face with Kevin Owens once more.

With a number of matches already lined up, the latest SmackDown will look to hype the Aug. 20 pay-per-view as well as Raw did on Monday.

Will the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship have to worry about backstage heat? Will we see new duos form? What does the blue brand have planned for commissioner Shane McMahon?

News updates, storyline analysis and the SmackDown preview on WWE.com help provide answers. Read on for a full preview of Tuesday's SmackDown before it airs at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Potential Spoilers

It doesn't appear as if Shinsuke Nakamura will receive any sort of backlash for dropping John Cena on his head during their match last Tuesday.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote of the incident: "It was seen as a fluke thing backstage. I haven't heard of any heat on Nakamura over the issue."

Nakamura's push won't be affected by the mishap, in that case.

The tag team division, meanwhile, could be undergoing some interesting changes. Daniel Pena noted on Wrestling Inc, a pair of surprising pairings were in action during WWE's Canadian tour. Aiden English and Erick Rowan formed a unit, and Luke Harper teamed up with Sin Cara.

House shows often see temporary teams form, but in this case, these may be a clue as to what the WWE has planned for the little-used Harper and Rowan.

The long wait for Eva Marie's return will end up being fruitless. While technically a member of SmackDown, Marie hasn't made an appearance since last year's draft. And now her exit is official.

The WWE announced that the company and Marie "have mutually agreed to contractually part ways."

SmackDown Streaks

Say what you want about how the WWE has handled Nakamura's main-roster run so far, but his win-loss record is definitely heading in the right direction.

The King of Strong Style has won every one-on-one TV or PPV match he's had since joining the blue brand. His win over Cena marked his sixth in a row, per CageMatch.net.

His surge should continue as he closes in on a WWE Championship match with Mahal.

The Ascension, on the other hand, isn't even getting in the ring at this point. Viktor and Konnor haven't wrestled as a team on SmackDown since May 9, per CageMatch.net. Beyond cameos in the Fashion Files segments, they haven't been around at all.

With Primo Colon's injury, one would have thought The Ascension would have picked up a bit more in-ring action to help round out the division.

SummerSlam Drawing Closer

Before McMahon serves as the guest referee for the latest clash between Styles and Owens, he'll get a chance for some face time with both champion and challenger.

McMahon is set to discuss the SummerSlam U.S. title match on Tuesday's SmackDown. The show's WWE.com preview stated: "The Commissioner will clear up any misconceptions either Superstar may have this Tuesday when he dishes out the rules of engagement."

Naomi will prepare for her own championship match by facing Ms. Money in the Bank, Carmella.

Carmella fell to the women's champ last week in tag team action. She'll look to avoid the same fate in a non-title match. And as always, the threat of Carmella cashing in her Money in the Bank contract looms.

Tuesday's SmackDown will also feature Charlotte Flair vs. Lana. In a backstage segment last week, The Ravishing Russian decided she would challenge Flair.

She got her wish and will be looking for her first win as a competitor.

These two women's issues are intensifying. It's unlikely the feud will evolve to the point of making it to the SummerSlam card, but the lengthy PPV is going to need a ton of matches.

Tyler Breeze will continue to solve the mystery of his partner Fandango's disappearance. The SmackDown preview on WWE.com promised another edition of Fashion Files. That's welcome news as these segments have been the highlight of the show.

And Tuesday's SmackDown will close out with a Battleground rematch—Mahal vs. Orton.

The non-title bout will allow The Viper one last crack at his enemy. At every turn, Mahal's cohorts have gotten in the way of Orton's pursuit of him. This time, Orton has to also worry about Rusev getting involved.

The two Superstars crossed paths last week leading to the creation of a SummerSlam match. The Bulgarian Brute now has Orton in his sights, and The Viper won't be able to toss him around as he's done with Mahal's cronies The Singh Brothers.