Jamie Redknapp Says Manchester United Would Win the EPL If Gareth Bale Signs

VI-Images/Getty Images

Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Gareth Bale's acquisition would be enough to see Manchester United win the Premier League this season.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho admitted this week he would be keen to sign the Welshman if he was available this summer, per Sky Sports. And Redknapp told Sky Sports News (h/t Metro) that if Bale joined "you should just give Manchester United the trophy now."

"It won't be to do with anyone else because Gareth Bale is that good," he continued. "He would rip the Premier League apart if he came here. I think the way that he plays—in that team—he would be sensational. There are only a few players that can do what he can."

Redknapp went on to add that the former Tottenham Hotspur man is "made for the Premier League."

As noted by Sky Sports, there have been some suggestions in Spain that Bale may be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu to make room for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Additionally, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane didn't offer the 28-year-old any major guarantees over his position at the club when asked about Bale. Per Sky Sports' Dev Trehan, Zidane was given three chances to dismiss Mourinho's comments about the player but declined.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News picked up some hesitancy from Zidane when discussing his No. 11:

If Bale did arrive at Old Trafford there's little doubt he would improve United's attack and make them a much more formidable opponent.

He's a player who has shown he can do a job on either flank or playing as a split striker. Bale's ability to drive with the ball, find important passes in the final third and strike from distance not only make him a thrilling player to watch, but an effective one at the sharp end of the pitch.

Bale has shown in the past he has what it takes to blossom in the Premier League. Before moving to Real Madrid in 2013, he grabbed 21 goals and four assists in the top flight in 2012-13 for Spurs. Since joining Los Blancos, he's done well, too, per Squawka Football:

Mourinho would love to add a player of Bale's class to his squad, although the suggestion he makes this United side title-winners-in-waiting is debatable.

After all, Bale has been dogged by injury issues in recent seasons, limiting him to just 17 starts in La Liga last term. If he was to lead United to the title, he'd need to show a significant improvement in terms of fitness.

Additionally, sides around United in the Premier League have invested heavily, most notably rivals Manchester City; Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all look in fine shape ahead of the new campaign, too. Such is the competitiveness of the upper reaches of the table, even a player of Bale's undoubted quality may not prove to be decisive.