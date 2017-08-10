    Tottenham Transfer News: Latest on Danny Rose, Fresh Ross Barkley Rumours

    Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has admitted he would consider a move away from the club and has spoken of his desire to win silverware.

    The England man has been linked with a possible summer exit, with Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror reporting that he is a target for Manchester United and Inter Milan. In a candid interview with The Sun (h/t the Daily Telegraph), Rose spoke about his position at Spurs in detail.

    "I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me," he said. "Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don't want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal."

    Rose added that he "will play up north" as he wants to be closer to his family. He also said that while he isn't actively looking for a move "if something came to me that was concrete, I'd have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club."

    Former England international Gary Neville was shocked to read the interview with Rose emerge on the eve of the new Premier League season:

    Journalist Chris Miller also feels as though the timing of Rose's claims will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of many Tottenham supporters:

    Tottenham finished in second place in the Premier League last season, although they have failed to make a major signing this summer. Spurs have also sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

    Even so, the crop of English players at the club like Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Rose himself have all benefitted from the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has turned the team into one of the Premier League's best. It'd be a surprise if the left-back opted to leave that kind of mentor behind.

              

    Chelsea Serious Rivals for Ross Barkley

    According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham are set to face major competition from Chelsea in their attempt to land Everton midfielder Ross Barkley this summer.

    It's suggested in the report that Spurs have been hopeful of agreeing a deal for less than Everton's reported valuation of £50 million, as the 23-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at Goodison Park.

    "But Spurs are facing the increased threat that Chelsea will rival their bid to sign Barkley, with the Premier League champions now seriously considering making a move of their own," continued Law, who also reported that Manchester United are keeping an eye on Barkley.

    Although he's struggled to find consistency for Everton in recent seasons, there's no denying the midfielder has a lot of talent to tap into. These statistics from WhoScored.com epitomise Barkley's game:

    As aforementioned, Pochettino is a manager that has helped bring on the games of a lot of young English players. For someone like Barkley who is still trying to find his best role, his influence could be key.

    According to Law, Chelsea would have "no problem" paying the Toffees star more than £100,000 a week if he was to join. That may pose an issue for Spurs, as they will surely be reluctant to offer as much to a player who will not be an immediate upgrade on any players in their first XI.

