Manchester United Transfer News: Danny Rose Linked with Red Devils, Inter Milan

Manchester United and Inter Milan will reportedly step up their interest in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose between now and the end of the transfer window.

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, the 27-year-old is nearing a return to full fitness having missed the end of the previous campaign with a knee problem.

"Rose's ongoing knee-injury recovery appeared to have put paid to any chance of him moving in this window," the report continued. "But Manchester United and Inter Milan have reignited their interest in Rose, and Spurs are braced for approaches."

According to Kajumba, Spurs have been considering the prospect of selling Rose and alternatives for the position were being considered towards the end of the previous term.

It's noted in the piece that United are lacking quality at left-back. Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, who looks more comfortable in different positions, have been plugging the gap in pre-season with Luke Shaw missing.

Inter are said to have been keeping an eye on Rose for much of 2017 with a view to a summer move.

Prior to his injury in January that kept him out for the remainder of the campaign, Rose was the standout left-back in English football. WhoScored.com rated him highly:

For much of last term it was Rose and Kyle Walker who were the key attacking outlets for Tottenham.

Whether they were set up in a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-4-3 system, the English pair provided the width on either side of the pitch, stretching teams and giving more space for the likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane to operate in.

Spurs are set to have different options on each side to begin this season, though. Not only is Rose still on the recovery trail, they have sold Walker to Manchester City for massive money. Dan Kilpatrick of ESPN FC believes Tottenham will be worse off without the pair, no matter how it's dressed up:

It's why it'd be a major surprise if they were to entertain any offers from either United or Milan this summer for Rose.

Of course, Spurs have already shown they will let a key man go for the right kind of money. However, late last season Walker was usurped by Kieran Trippier at White Hart Lane, with Pochettino viewing the right-back as a dispensable member of his squad.

Although Ben Davies did a fine job in place of Rose, the latter offers a dynamism and industry the Welshman can't match. While he'd be a perfect signing for United or Inter, the 27-year-old is too important to the Tottenham cause to move on.