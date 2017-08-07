Hope Solo Says She Wants to Revive Soccer Career Overseas, Talks 2019 World Cup

Eugenio Savio/Associated Press

United States goalkeeper Hope Solo is reportedly looking to continue her soccer career.

The Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports) reported the news Monday, noting the 36-year-old "had offers to play overseas."

Despite an illustrious career, Solo was suspended six months and saw her contract with U.S. Soccer terminated after calling Sweden's national team "cowards" for their style of play, per the AP.

The AP also noted Solo has been recovering from shoulder replacement surgery, although she doesn't seem ready to hang up the cleats.

"Let's be clear, a goalkeeper peaks a little bit later in their career, so I feel like I have many years ahead of me if that opportunity arises," she said.

Solo also did her best to quell fears about her shoulder health, saying, "I have a completely metal arm now—I'm bionic. I'm better now than I have been in the last 10 years, so I'm pain free and I have more range of motion."

Even with her unceremonious suspension, Solo said she would like to play for the United States in the 2019 World Cup. However, she granted, "it's highly unlikely they are going to ask for me to come back," per the AP.

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated noted the comments Solo made about Sweden's defensive style of play was far from the first controversy she found herself in as a member of the American national team.

She publicly criticized then-coach Greg Ryan after she was benched in the semifinals of the 2007 World Cup, was accused of fourth-degree domestic violence in 2014 and was suspended 30 days in 2015 after her husband was charged with DUI after he was stopped in a U.S. team van she was in at the time.

Even with the controversies, Solo is arguably the best goalkeeper in United States history with a World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals on her resume.