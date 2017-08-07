Barcelona Breeze to 5-0 Win vs. Chapecoense in 2017 Joan Gamper Trophy

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona eased to a 5-0 victory over Brazilian side Chapecoense in the 2017 Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou on Monday, their final pre-season match ahead of Sunday's Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

Gerard Deulofeu put the hosts ahead after just six minutes, and further goals from Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi in the first half hour saw Barca reach half-time with a 3-0 lead.

Luis Suarez and substitute Denis Suarez then netted after the break, and it could have been six had Paco Alcacer not seen his late penalty saved.

It was a special and emotional occasion for visiting Chapecoense, with the returning Alan Ruschel captaining the side having survived the plane crash that tragically killed 71 people, many of them players and coaching staff, last November, per Spanish football writer Samuel Marsden:

Deulofeu finished a lovely team move to see Barca into an early lead.

Messi fed Aleix Vidal on the left, who found Suarez. The Uruguayan then exchanged passes with Ivan Rakitic to release him into the box and the midfielder set up Deulofeu at the far post to tap into an empty net.

Then a piece of individual brilliance saw Busquets double the lead in the 11th minute, the Spaniard blasting a finish into the top corner from 25 yards out, per Barca's Twitter account:

Just before the half-hour mark, Messi got in on the act, Deulofeu exchanging passes in the box with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to set him up for a neat, lifting finish from six yards out.

Chape could barely get a foot on the ball, although goalkeeper Elias kept the scoreline down, keeping Suarez out in particularly impressive fashion just before half-time.

He could do nothing at the near post to keep the Barcelona striker out 10 minutes after the break, though.

Suarez exchanged passes with Messi before releasing a stinging effort from a tight angle on the right of the box that squeezed between the goalkeeper and the post to make it 4-0.

After Jasper Cillessen was forced into his first save of the match midway through the second half, Denis Suarez then netted the fifth in the 74th minute, starting and finishing a move that included a lovely through ball into the box from Messi, per Sport:

Two minutes from time, Alcacer then had his chance to add to the score from the penalty spot after new signing Nelson Semedo was felled in the area.

However, substitute goalkeeper Artur was equal to the Spanish striker's tame effort and stayed focused to ensure he was alert to rebound attempts.