What to Watch for in Dallas Cowboys' Preseason Week 1 Matchup

What to Watch for in Dallas Cowboys' Preseason Week 1 MatchupAugust 9, 2017
While the Dallas Cowboys have already played in one preseason game so far, their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night will technically come in Week 1 of the preseason.
The team's first preseason game of the year provided quite a few different talking points—from Rico Gathers' development to the up-and-down performance of rookie Taco Charlton.
What will this weekend bring? What are the things to look for in their second preseason game?
Here's a list of some issues to keep an eye on during the team's matchup with the Rams.
Dak Prescott's 1st Appearance
The Cowboys opened up their preseason schedule last year against the Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—a game that will go down as one of the most memorable in Dallas' history due to Dak Prescott's performance.
The Cowboys did not announce their starting quarterback until late in the week, with Prescott and Jameill Showers hoping for the call. But the former stepped in and showed the world he was ready to be a star.
Prescott completed 10-of-12 passes for 139 yards and threw for two touchdowns as he moved the ball up and down the field on the Rams' talented defense.
A lot has changed for the 24-year-old in the past year. He's now the Cowboys' franchise quarterback and has the burden of trying to get the team back to the Super Bowl. It hasn't been announced yet if he will be on the field Saturday night, but he will probably see a series or two.
Can Prescott replicate his 2016 performance in L.A.? Probably not, but it will be nice to see the team's superstar back on the field again.
How Much Will Xavier Woods Play?
During the third day of the NFL draft, the Cowboys traded up 20 spots in the sixth round (giving up a 2018 fifth-round pick) to select safety Xavier Woods from Louisania Tech.
Woods is a versatile defender who can play multiple spots in Rod Marinelli's defense, but there just hasn't been a lot of buzz about him in camp or in the team's first preseason game so far.
A lot of that could be due to the fact he's buried on the depth chart. Not only is he behind starters Byron Jones and Jeff Heath, he is also running behind players such as Kavon Frazier, Robert Blanton and Jameill Showers. In the team's first preseason game, Woods didn't play until late in the second half and failed to record a tackle.
If the 22-year-old doesn't play much in the rest of the preseason, it's fair to wonder if the Cowboys are trying to "hide" him from other teams so they can stash him on the practice squad for the season, much like they did with Rico Gathers in 2016.
However, considering how much the Cowboys have invested in Woods, don't be shocked if he plays a lot more in the next few weeks. The team could be trying to ease him in or trying to hide him. Either way, he's someone to watch against the Rams.
Taco Charlton's 2nd Game
The reviews on Taco Charlton's first action in the NFL were mixed.
According to Pro Football Focus, he wasn't bad at all. He finished the game with an overall grade of 75.3, and the website noted he "did an excellent job of using his length to set the edge and control blockers against the run."
But his defensive coordinator disagreed. Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Rod Marinelli said the rookie "wasn't good enough." He failed to register a pressure on seven pass-rush attempts, but in fairness to him, he was chipped and doubled a few times on his rushes.
Can the 22-year-old improve on his so-so first preseason game? He'll likely see more snaps as the first team typically plays a series or two during Week 1 of the preseason.
Expect a highly motivated Charlton to have a much better performance this week.
Will Jaylon Smith Play?
Jaylon Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of the Cowboys' training camp so far. He's been working in pads and has participated in full contact drills. In terms of on-field drills and work, there is nothing he hasn't been able to do.
He's still not 100 percent healthy and may not be for a while, but Smith has come a long way in his recovery, and it seems like a return to the field is imminent.
Vice president Stephen Jones said Smith is healthy enough to play in a game, but they aren't announcing yet whether his first game experience will happen this week against the Rams.
If Smith does play against the Rams, keep an eye on where he is used. Will he be employed just as a traditional middle linebacker? Will he come off the field in nickel situations? Will he be used on special teams?
If the 22-year-old is on the field, it will be the story of the night. But how and where he plays will be something to watch.
Can Damontre Moore Be a Starter for the Cowboys?
The recent news of Damontre Moore's two-game suspension for his December DUI has put a damper on his outlook for the 2017 season, but his performance in the Hall of Fame game reminded fans just how good he could be for the Cowboys this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Moore graded out with a score of 78.4, higher than first-round pick Taco Charlton.
Moore recorded four assisted tackles and one quarterback hurry, but it was his explosiveness that jumped off the screen. He is the one true right defensive end the Cowboys have on their roster, and he has the ability to bend around the edge better than any of his teammates.
He is just 24 years old and still something of a project as a defensive end. He needs to get stronger at the point of attack and needs more power in his hands, but his upside is intriguing.
Expect Moore to play a few series on Saturday night and get some pressure on the quarterback off the edge.
Can Ryan Switzer Find a Role on Offense?
After missing the past two weeks with an injured hamstring, rookie receiver Ryan Switzer returned to practice this week.
It hasn't been announced whether he will play in the preseason game on Saturday night, but expect him to be on the field as he's fighting for a roster spot.
If Switzer does feature against the Rams, I'll be interested to see how the team decides to use him. Is he strictly a slot receiver or do the Cowboys move him around on offense? Is he used out of the backfield or out wide? Where else can he contribute on special teams outside of just being the team's primary punt returner?
While he may not be able to answer all of those questions in just one preseason game, Switzer will be closely watched in his first live action in the NFL.