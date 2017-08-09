What to Watch for in Dallas Cowboys' Preseason Week 1 Matchup

2 of 6

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

During the third day of the NFL draft, the Cowboys traded up 20 spots in the sixth round (giving up a 2018 fifth-round pick) to select safety Xavier Woods from Louisania Tech.

Woods is a versatile defender who can play multiple spots in Rod Marinelli's defense, but there just hasn't been a lot of buzz about him in camp or in the team's first preseason game so far.

A lot of that could be due to the fact he's buried on the depth chart. Not only is he behind starters Byron Jones and Jeff Heath, he is also running behind players such as Kavon Frazier, Robert Blanton and Jameill Showers. In the team's first preseason game, Woods didn't play until late in the second half and failed to record a tackle.

If the 22-year-old doesn't play much in the rest of the preseason, it's fair to wonder if the Cowboys are trying to "hide" him from other teams so they can stash him on the practice squad for the season, much like they did with Rico Gathers in 2016.

However, considering how much the Cowboys have invested in Woods, don't be shocked if he plays a lot more in the next few weeks. The team could be trying to ease him in or trying to hide him. Either way, he's someone to watch against the Rams.