Liverpool Transfer News: Stefan de Vrij to Juventus, Presnel Kimpembe Rumours

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Liverpool look likely to face major competition for the signature of Stefan de Vrij after the Lazio centre-back was reportedly offered to Juventus by his representatives. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are said to be unwilling to sell Presnel Kimpembe.

According to Nicolas Balice of Calciomercato.com, contract talks between De Vrij and Lazio are at a standstill, while "his agents are trying to offer him to Juventus," which could pose an issue for hopefuls Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Netherlands international in the past and are joined by Chelsea and Manchester United in their interest, although those clubs have already signed centre-backs this summer.

According to Balice, De Vrij's agents want a €20 million (£18.1 million) release clause inserted in any new deal, but Lazio president Claudio Lotito doesn't want one present at all. Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol provided an indication as to how much the Eagles want for their star earlier this summer:

De Vrij, 25, joined Lazio from Feyenoord in 2014 and has since cultivated a reputation as one of Serie A's most reliable central defenders, an area of the park in which the Reds may consider themselves in need of an upgrade.

Football Radars recently provided a breakdown of the Dutchman's 2016-17 campaign and depicted strengths in passing, where he boasted a passing ratio of more than 85 per cent and an average of less than one foul per game:

Another centre-back understood to be in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's sights is PSG starlet Kimpembe, who has reportedly been deemed out of bounds for any prospective suitors.

That's according to Calciomercato, who asserted the 21-year-old could be sold off in order to help finance PSG's €222 million (£200 million) purchase of Barcelona forward Neymar, which was confirmed last week.

According to the report, the French titans are wary of losing another young prospect in the way that Kingsley Coman found his way to Bayern Munich by way of Juventus and has gone on to star for France since leaving the Parc des Princes.

Kimpembe sits behind Brazilian duo Thiago Silva and Marquinhos in the defensive pecking order but made 19 Ligue 1 starts last season, and Tom Coast of Sport Witness has spoken of his potential as a first-team star for the club:

Liverpool have leaned on Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip as their starting duo in recent times, and Klopp was quoted by Calciomercato, recently indicating his centre-back resources may be sufficient: "We have four [centre-backs]. I don't think we need more. In the moment I'm fine. We are open until Aug. 31. We cannot force the things and we would never get a centre back 'just because'.”

The Merseysiders could do a lot worse than former France under-21 international Kimpembe as reinforcements, but PSG appear unwilling to negotiate on their youngster's future for the time being.