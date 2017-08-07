Manchester United Transfer News: Fresh Gareth Bale Rumours, Sergi Roberto Latest

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly rival Manchester United for the signature of Gareth Bale next summer, but the Red Devils are eager to sign Real Madrid's star during this window. Meanwhile, United are said to have had a bid for Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto rejected.

The Sun's Jake Lambourne cited the Express and reported Chelsea will launch a move for Bale next summer and hope their relations with Los Blancos are strong after this summer's acquisition of striker Alvaro Morata.

But United have been strongly linked with a move for Bale for much of this summer's transfer window, and manager Jose Mourinho has been public in his admiration of the player, too.

Prior to Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup clash against Los Merengues, Mourinho indicated he'd press ahead in his push for Bale if the Welshman didn't feature in Skopje, Macedonia, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

Chelsea illustrated their spending power with the £70 million signing of Alvaro Morata this summer, and it's suggested Bale would cost £90 million, which isn't far from the £86 million fee that took him from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

Football writer Tom McDermott analysed the mind games Mourinho instigated with Real counterpart Zinedine Zidane but noted the outspoken remarks could have had some encouragement:

According to Lambourne, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte "has been keeping tabs on his situation all summer," although Bale's chances of moving will likely be decided on whether or not his employers are willing to sell.

Either Chelsea or United will be getting their hands on a player who has won three UEFA Champions League titles in the past four seasons, and Squawka recently outlined his contribution to Real's cause since arriving:

Elsewhere, Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Daily Star's James Walters) reported United recently offered €40 million (£36 million) for Barca utility man Roberto but have since seen the bid turned down.

The 25-year-old illustrated his versatility by functioning as a makeshift right-back for almost the entire 2016-17 season at Barcelona, although La Liga recently showed that didn't prevent him from displaying his playmaking potential:

Roberto would join Spanish compatriots David De Gea, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata if he were to join United, but Chelsea are also understood to be in the hunt for his services.

Mourinho may need to move quick if he is to force through a summer deal as Barca are said to be keen on offering Roberto a new contract, with the potential for a more prominent role awaiting him at Old Trafford.