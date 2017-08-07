    Virgil Van Dijk Hands in Southampton Transfer Request Amid Liverpool Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk walks from the pitch at half time in the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on January 14, 2017. / AFP / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk has handed in a transfer request as he looks to force through a move to a "top club." 

    The Times' Henry Winter posted the Dutch defender's statement on his Twitter account, with Van Dijk—who has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Chelsea—expressing his desire to "play European football again and challenge for major honours": 

    Per Simon Johnson in the Evening Standard, Saints reported Liverpool to the Premier League for tapping up Van Dijk, 26, earlier this summer, theoretically opening the door for Chelsea, who were rumoured to be preparing a £50 million bid.

    Both clubs will now be on high alert as each can offer Van Dijk UEFA Champions League football in the 2017-18 season, as well as a potential Premier League title bid. 

    Van Dijk joined Southampton from Celtic in 2015 and has since established himself as one of the most consistently solid centre-backs in the Premier League, per Squawka:

    He would be a brilliant acquisition for either Liverpool or Chelsea, as both clubs need greater defensive depth ahead of a busy season back in European action. 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Klopp Will Refuse Coutinho Sale

      Darren Lewis
      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Monaco Sign Ex-Lyon Winger Ghezzal

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mourinho 'Waiting' If Madrid Decide to Sell Bale

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Brighton Break Record to Sign PSV's Propper

      Brightonandhovealbion
      via Brightonandhovealbion