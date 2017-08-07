PSG Transfer News: Julian Draxler Barcelona Link Emerges Amid Latest Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Julian Draxler's agent has reportedly been spotted in Barcelona sparking rumours the Catalan giants could swoop for the Paris Saint-Germain winger after the French club signed Neymar for €222 million (£200 million).

Per Bild (via Bruce Archer in the Express), Roger Wittmann, Draxler's representative, was photographed at the airport in Barcelona prompting speculation the Blaugrana may be interested in the 23-year-old.

Germany international Draxler only moved to PSG from Wolfsburg in January and penned a deal to 2021.

He made an immediate impact and finished the season having returned four goals and an assist in 17 Ligue 1 appearances, per WhoScored.com.

However, given his preferred position is on the left flank he stands to lose his spot to Neymar following the Brazilian's arrival at the Parc des Princes, per AFP's Tom Williams:

Draxler can operate on the right flank or as a No. 10 if need be, but it is not a guarantee anymore that he will make Unai Emery's starting XI on a consistent basis, per Williams:

At Barca, though, there is now a gaping hole on the left of their front three that needs to be filled.

Per Archer, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele have both also been touted as potential Neymar replacements, but Draxler could be another option.

PSG will be loath to let Draxler go given how much he has impressed at the club in his short time there.

But if Barca offer to give them a decent chunk of the Neymar money back in order to sign Draxler—a fine but inferior player to the Brazil international—the French giants could well be persuaded.

Marc Mueller/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Nantes are reportedly on the verge of signing Roli Pereira de Sa from PSG.

According to L'Equipe (via Get French Football News), the 20-year-old attacking midfielder will undergo a medical ahead of signing a four-year deal.

A France under-20 international, Pereira has spent time on loan at Ligue 2 side Paris FC and last season at Tours.

He has been unable to break into the first team at PSG but could well now get more opportunities at Claudio Ranieri's Nantes.