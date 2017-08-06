    Chelsea Transfer News: Frank Lampard Critical of Blues, Andrea Belotti Rumours

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea gives his team instructions during the The FA Community Shield final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Frank Lampard has questioned Chelsea's transfer dealings after the Premier League champions were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on Sunday.

    Speaking on BT Sport (h/t Ben Grounds of the MailOnline), Lampard was critical of Nemanja Matic's sale to Manchester United, and said the "whispers" from Stamford Bridge are "negative" at present.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Nemanja Matic of Chelsea holds off Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on March 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Lampard said:

    "If we're talking about quality, I still think Chelsea have that quality, but when Conte was at Juventus he used to do the same thing in the summer. He used to push the club to buy more players to move forward."

    "I think he's concerned as he's going to lose [Diego] Costa, they've lost [Nemanja] Matic. They've brought players in but I think he wants more because now they're going to be fighting on the Champions League front."

    "It was a strange one [to see Matic go to United]. He was such a huge part of Chelsea's play last year alongside Kante at the base. He let the wing-backs fly on and he allowed Pedro and Willian freedom to go forward."

    Per Liam Prenderville of the Mirror, Matic left Stamford Bridge for £40 million, but he featured heavily for Chelsea as they won the title.

    Matic played in 35 games in the Premier League for the Blues last season, according to WhoScored.com, and the onus will lie with N'Golo Kante to protect the defence this term.

    TURIN, ITALY - MAY 28: Andrea Belotti of FC Torino celebrates under FC Turin's fans at the end of Serie A match between FC Torino and US Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on May 28, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
    Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

    In other Blues news, Chelsea target Andrea Belotti has been the subject of a huge player-plus-cash deal from AC Milan, but Torino have rejected the bid.

    According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the San Siro giants offered €70 million plus M'Baye Niang and Gabriel Paletta for the striker. 

    Coral Barry of Metro reported Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been keeping an eye on Belotti's situation in Turin.

    Here is the Italian in action:

    Lampard's comments will concern Chelsea fans, and the club failed to sufficiently strengthen when they were last champions, leading to the dismissal of iconic manager Jose Mourinho.

    Despite holding the title, Chelsea sank like a stone over the next 12 months as Leicester City grabbed the league crown.

    Blues supporters will not want to see a repeat of such events, but it's clear there's work to do after their defeat at Wembley.

    Chelsea's bench is woefully inadequate, and Conte will struggle to influence his team from the sidelines without genuine depth in his options.

    The squad must be strengthened, and this campaign will be much harder than last season's run.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Benitez Confirms Newcastle Interest in Lucas Perez

      James Benge
      via Evening Standard
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Make €70M Ousmane Dembele Bid

      Gianlucadimarzio
      via Gianlucadimarzio
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Balague: Barca Confident of Getting Coutinho

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Alexis to Stay for Final Year?

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report