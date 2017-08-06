    Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Eden Hazard

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2017

    HONG KONG, HONG KONG - JULY 21: Liverpool FC midfielder Philippe Coutinho poses for photo during a Liverpool FC Meet & Greet at Ritz Carlton hotel on July 21, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Getty Images for Liverpool FC)
    Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Getty Images

    Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has said Liverpool have rejected an €80 million offer from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, but the Camp Nou giants are confident they will sign the attacker.

    Balague said on Twitter the player has agreed to move to Catalonia, but Liverpool remain determined to keep their star:

    According to Alex Harris of the Daily Star, Coutinho is Barca's main priority as they attempt to replace Neymar. The Camp Nou giants could bid up to £120 million for the Anfield hero.

    Spanish newspaper Sport (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness) reported the La Liga side will send a delegation to Merseyside in order to conclude a deal for the Brazilian's signature.

    Coutinho will have a huge act to follow if he departs the Reds to fill the void left by his countryman in Spain.

    The player scored 13 goals and created seven assists in the Premier League last term, according to WhoScored.com, but the expectations to increase that haul will be huge at Barca.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Eden Hazard of Chelsea poses with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
    Michael Regan/Getty Images

    If Barca fail in their bid for Coutinho, Eden Hazard of Chelsea could emerge as a target, with the Catalans desperate to add flair.

    Per Sean Kearns of Metro, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted he will not be able to retain the Belgian magician if his club agree a transfer with Barca.

    "Eden Hazard is a really top player, but I repeat I am the coach and I can give my opinion. But the final decision is always the club's," said Conte. "I expect Eden to play for Chelsea. It is not the right moment to lose a player or players."

    Hazard remains injured at present but was observing from the sideline as Chelsea lost the FA Community Shield to Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    The Belgian was pivotal as the Blues were clear winners of the Premier League last term, and he has the star power to replace Neymar in the MSN trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

    However, with Chelsea back in the UEFA Champions League after a year absence, it is highly unlikely they will sell their most precious asset so close to the advent of the new campaign.

