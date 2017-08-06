    Juventus Transfer News: Arsenal Return for Daniele Rugani, Latest Rumours

    Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani is reportedly again a target for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

    According to Italian outlet Transfermarketweb (via the Daily Star's Marc Williams), the Gunners are keen to snap up the 23-year-old Italy international and are pursuing him again despite having two offers turned down by Juve last summer.

    The report added the Old Lady are "very unlikely" to open talks over Rugani, who has a contract with the Italian champions through to 2021.

    Williams suggested Arsenal may look to tempt Rugani with the offer of more regular first-team action than he has enjoyed at Juve since joining them from Empoli.

    In the last two Serie A seasons he has made just 11 starts in each campaign, but his opportunities at Juve could become much more plentiful in the new term.

    Juventus have sold centre-back Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan for €40 million (£35.1 million).

    SHENZHEN, CHINA - JULY 22: Leonardo Bonucci of AC Milan looks on during the 2017 International Champions Cup China match between FC Bayern and AC Milan at Universiade Sports Centre Stadium on July 22, 2017 in Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Gett
    Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    The 30-year-old had been a vital part of manager Massimiliano Allegri's defensive line, making at least 30 league appearances for the club in each of the last seven seasons—apart from 2016-17 when he made 29.

    Meanwhile, Andrea Barzagli is now 36 years old and Giorgio Chiellini nearly 33. 

    Juventus recently completed the permanent signing of Medhi Benatia from Bayern Munich after he spent last season on loan with the club, so there is plenty of competition for the centre-back berths.

    But the 2017-18 campaign is likely to be one in which Rugani is given a much bigger role in the Juventus side than he has gotten previously.

    Juventus are strong favourites to win a seventh Serie A title in a row next term and have been in the final of the UEFA Champions League in two of the last three seasons.

    Given Arsenal will not be in Europe's elite club competition next term and have not sustained a genuine Premier League title challenge in the last decade, it is unlikely Rugani will be tempted into leaving Juventus to move to the Emirates Stadium. 

