Arsenal Transfer News: Jean-Michael Seri Battle with Barcelona, Latest Rumours

Andy Astfalck/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly turned their attention to Nice star and Arsenal transfer target Jean-Michael Seri, while Cohen Bramall is likely to leave the Gunners on loan.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Sun's Beya Kabelu), the Catalans have moved Seri to the top of their transfer wish list, and they're ready to spend some of the transfer kitty they got in the Neymar sale to acquire his services.

The 26-year-old would cost the Catalans £36 million, the price of his release clause. Per ESPN FC's Michael Yokhin, it's no secret Seri is an admirer of the La Liga giants, so their interest is a serious blow for the Gunners:

Seri was arguably the biggest force behind Nice's great season in Ligue 1 last year, culminating in a third-place finish ahead of the likes of Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux. The French side knocked Dutch giants Ajax out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers this summer and now face Napoli for a ticket to Europe's top club competition.

If they qualify, the added income of the competition could make a Seri sale a little easier, although it might not matter due to the clause. The Ivorian might choose to stick around for a year and play UCL football with Nice, but it would be hard to pass up the chance to move to the Blaugrana.

Seri stands out for his tremendous passing range and vision, drawing some comparisons to Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

He should be a great fit at the Camp Nou, where passing is a vital component of the tactics, and he would have plenty of opportunities to pick out full-backs bombing down the wing.

Competing with Barcelona would not be easy for Arsenal, who have been linked with the player for a long time but have yet to make their move.

Meanwhile, Football Spy (for the Daily Mirror) reports Nacho Monreal is set to stay at the Emirates for one more season, and as a result, Bramall will be sent out on loan.

The 21-year-old defender is reportedly wanted by several Championship clubs after a solid pre-season, although the club is said to prefer a move to Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

GREG BAKER/Getty Images

Bramall―who made headlines by rising from non-league football and working a factory job at Bentley Motor to playing for Arsenal, per the Sun's Adam Newson―is in need of consistent playing time to continue his development.

Even if Monreal hadn't stayed, a loan move likely would have been the right path for the youngster, who is still too reliant on his athletic prowess and needs plenty of seasoning before he can be a Premier League starter.

The choice of Sparta would be peculiar, but it might not be a bad idea to let Brammall develop away from the British media and expose him to a different culture and kind of football.