Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and More

AC Milan have said Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to the San Siro after he recovers from the knee injury that ended his time at Manchester United.

Speaking to Sport Mediaset (h/t Goal), Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli left the door open for the iconic Swede to move to Serie A after becoming a free agent this summer:

"Ibrahimovic? In life, never say never. Maybe an old acquaintance of ours could come back. I don’t want to hint at Ibra, that’s not the case. We have our feet on the ground. We’ll evaluate the things that we have to do after August 15."

The striker could potentially find his way to the United States after former Red Devils team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger said Ibrahimovic would be embraced in America.

Per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News, Schweinsteiger said both Ibrahimovic and Thomas Muller could further their careers in MLS:

"I hope everyone tries to help to increase the level of MLS and also that players like (Christian Pulisic) are here and not in Europe. So that should be the goal in America and I just try to help as much as I can.

"It's also great that you have the kind of players like Michael Bradley in America who is helping a lot to increase the level of the league. But Zlatan is more than welcome."

The 35-year-old was a huge success at United before his injury, scoring 22 goals in the Premier League and Europe, according to WhoScored.com.

Ibrahimovic has continued his rehabilitation at Carrington, with rumours circulating he could rejoin United in the future, per Kelly.



In other Old Trafford news, Leander Dendoncker wants to leave Anderlecht after the Red Devils registered an interest in his services.

The player's agent, Christophe Henrotay, said the burgeoning talent wishes to move on, with Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring the 22-year-old.

Speaking to Foot Mercato (h/t Chris Davie of Metro), Henrotay declared Dendoncker is prepared to exit his club:

"Anderlecht want to keep him, but the kid wants a new challenge. We’ll see if we can find an agreement with the club, but that seems difficult."

Here is the player in action:

Ibrahimovic could form a deadly attack with Romelu Lukaku if the veteran finds his way back to health during the Premier League season.

A switch to Milan or MLS would bring unique challenges, but it appears unlikely he will be motivated to move back to Italy at present.

The striker still has much to offer, and his general fitness was outstanding before his knee injury last term.

Ibrahimovic could follow Schweinsteiger to America at the end of his top-flight use, but the player still can perform for United if he gets the opportunity to impress behind closed doors.