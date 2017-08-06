Liverpool Transfer News: Ian Rush Urges Top Striker Signing Amid Luan Rumours

Marcio Rodrigo Ferreira Machado/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes the Reds need to add a top striker who can score plenty of goals on his own in order to contend for the Premier League title, while Gremio's president has denied rumours the club has made an offer for star man Luan.

As reported by Stuart Ballard of the Daily Star, Rush told the Irish Examiner the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and others have a huge advantage over the Reds in the form of top strikers who can win matches with key goals:

"You've got Harry Kane, Sanchez, Aguero and Costa, but take them out and they're the only players guaranteed 20 or 25 goals a season.

"With the way Liverpool play, they spread the goals around more but it would be great if we could get one (player) that guarantees you 20 or 25 goals a season — that could be a big difference.

"We've got people getting you 10 or 15 but if you can get someone who can get you 25 goals a season, that could be a big, big difference."

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Rush also pointed at the fact Chelsea and City have recently won the title while being led by top strikers, before suggesting Daniel Sturridge might have the potential to be such a forward if he's healthy and committed.

The Reds haven't made a real push for the title since Luis Suarez won the top scorer's title in the 2013-14 campaign. Liverpool came agonisingly close to breaking their duck that season, but a key 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace and a loss against Chelsea saw the team fall just short.

Since then, plenty of talented forwards have moved to Anfield, but all of them are cogs in a system rather than main men. The likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are expected to score freely this season, but neither will likely cross the 20-goal mark.

Fernando Llano/Associated Press

The Reds haven't been linked to many forwards this summer, but one name that has come up is Gremio's Luan. The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season, bagging 14 goals already, and according to Zero Hora (h/t Sport Witness), offers have arrived for the striker.

Gremio president Romildo Bolzan spoke about the offers recently, and he said Liverpool haven't made an approach yet, per Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo: “From these I didn't even have an enquiry.”

As a versatile forward who scores freely and has plenty of athletic ability, Luan profiles as a fine fit for manager Jurgen Klopp's pressing system, which relies on movement. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The Reds have plenty of good strikers in the squad, however, and need to add elite talent. As good as Luan has been this season, he wouldn't move the needle that much―there's a reason he's still plying his trade in Brazil, not in Europe.