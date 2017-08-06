Randy Couture Tells TMZ Jon Jones 'Has All the Tools' to Beat Brock Lesnar

Randy Couture Tells TMZ Jon Jones 'Has All the Tools' to Beat Brock LesnarAugust 6, 2017
UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture believes Jon Jones has "all the tools he needs" to step up a division and take on former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.
The 54-year-old American said he does not think there is "any doubt" Jones could, with the right training, take on Lesnar, per TMZ Sports:
"He can compete with Lesnar. He's long, rangy, a great wrestler, very dynamic striking. He's got all the tools he needs to compete with Lesnar. He's got to get some very big partners and get used to it. Worst-case scenario, he gets knocked down and Lesnar gets on top of him. He's got to be able to survive that. So we'll see."
Jones, 30, called out 40-year-old Lesnar, currently the WWE universal champion, after he beat Daniel Cormier to claim the UFC light heavyweight title at the end of last month in California, per the UFC:
UFC @ufc
MIC DROP TO THE UMPTEENTH DEGREE FROM @JonnyBones #JonBonesJones 🔥 🔥 🔥 #UFC214 https://t.co/Gaha3QzA0e2017-7-30 05:07:42
Lesnar responded with a warning, although made no commitment to a clash in the Octagon with Jones.
Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, he said: "Be careful what you wish for, young man."
Lesnar retired from MMA for the second time back in February after picking up a one-year suspension for testing positive for the banned substance clomiphene, and he would still have five months of the ban left to serve should he return to the USADA drug-testing pool, per MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi.
However,, rumours of a fight between Jones and Lesnar have been swirling for a while and it is an event that would attract huge interest.