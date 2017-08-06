Randy Couture Tells TMZ Jon Jones 'Has All the Tools' to Beat Brock Lesnar

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture believes Jon Jones has "all the tools he needs" to step up a division and take on former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

The 54-year-old American said he does not think there is "any doubt" Jones could, with the right training, take on Lesnar, per TMZ Sports:

"He can compete with Lesnar. He's long, rangy, a great wrestler, very dynamic striking. He's got all the tools he needs to compete with Lesnar. He's got to get some very big partners and get used to it. Worst-case scenario, he gets knocked down and Lesnar gets on top of him. He's got to be able to survive that. So we'll see."

Jones, 30, called out 40-year-old Lesnar, currently the WWE universal champion, after he beat Daniel Cormier to claim the UFC light heavyweight title at the end of last month in California, per the UFC:

Lesnar responded with a warning, although made no commitment to a clash in the Octagon with Jones.

Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, he said: "Be careful what you wish for, young man."

Lesnar retired from MMA for the second time back in February after picking up a one-year suspension for testing positive for the banned substance clomiphene, and he would still have five months of the ban left to serve should he return to the USADA drug-testing pool, per MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi.

However,, rumours of a fight between Jones and Lesnar have been swirling for a while and it is an event that would attract huge interest.