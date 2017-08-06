PSG Transfer News: Marco Verratti Talks Barcelona Link Amid Latest Rumours

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has admitted there was "something" in the rumours linking him with Barcelona, but he decided to stay even before the recent arrival of Neymar from the Camp Nou.

Per Sky Sport Italia (via Goal's Sacha Pisani), the 24-year-old said he is happy with his decision to remain at the Parc des Princes and rejected the idea Neymar's £200 million arrival had anything to do with it:

"Barcelona? There was something, but that was as far as it went. We didn't have any other negotiations. I decided to stay on this path and I'm happy for it. Did Neymar change my mind? I did way before. I never knew that Neymar would come here."

Last month it was reported PSG were "not against the idea of selling" Italian Verratti, but Barcelona were likely to have to pay between £62 million and £88 million to sign their "main target," per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo and French newspaper L'Equipe (via MailOnline's Luke Augustus).

Given the money they have just received for Neymar, Barca could easily afford to pay such a fee.

Per Marca, there was a suggestion PSG may use Verratti in negotiations to sign the Brazilian, but eventually they paid his release clause in full.

Keeping hold of Verratti can be counted among a number of successes achieved by PSG and their chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, this summer, per AFP's Tom Williams:

He is one of the most talented deep-lying playmakers in Europe and will likely play a key role for Unai Emery's side as they look to claim back the Ligue 1 title and make an impression in the UEFA Champions League in 2017-18.

Verratti played the full 90 minutes for PSG in their season-opener against Amiens on Saturday, which they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore.

It is likely rumours linking him with a move away from the Parc des Princes will emerge again in the future.

But the fact he has confirmed, for now, that he is staying is good news for PSG at the start of the new campaign.