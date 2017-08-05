Dani Alves Says Neymar Told Him to Move to PSG in July

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Dani Alves has revealed Neymar hinted to him he would join Paris Saint-Germain, as the Brazilian attacker recommended the defender move to the French capital.

According to ESPN.co.uk, Alves said his compatriot declared in July he should make the switch.

"I talked to him about the possibility," said Alves. "He recommended me to come here. He suggested that I come to the club. I said I wanted to leave Juventus, and he was thinking of coming here."

Alves played his first game for PSG in Ligue 1, as the team defeated Amiens 2-0 on Saturday.

Neymar was forced to watch the action from the sidelines, unable to feature after not receiving international clearance.

Per ESPN, Alves added that neither he nor Neymar arrived for a big payday in France.

"We are not moved by money," said Alves. "Few people leave their comfort zone, and we are Brazilians. Brazilians do that."