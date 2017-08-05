Bayern Munich Needs Penalties to Beat Borussia Dortmund in 2017 German Super Cup

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Bayern Munich grabbed their first major trophy of the 2017-18 season on Saturday, beating Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup after a penalty shootout. The match finished 2-2 in regulation, and the spot-kicks finished 5-4.

Christian Pulisic gave BVB an early lead, but Robert Lewandowski tied things up shortly after. The second half was a close affair until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished a great counter-attack to restore the lead.

The hosts seemed destined to win in regulation until Joshua Kimmich steered the ball into the net via Lukasz Piszczek. In penalties, Kimmich and Sebastian Rode missed to leave things tied at 3 after the fourth round, and Marc Bartra missed the decisive penalty, with Sven Ulreich making his second save.

The hosts came out with an exotic back three, an indication BVB would treat the Super Cup as another pre-season friendly and not a major trophy. Despite that, Dortmund did well early, and Nuri Sahin fired the first chance wide of the post.

A dreadful blunder by Javi Martinez handed Pulisic the opener on a plate after just 12 minutes, and while the youngster produced a fine finish, Bleacher Report's Lars Pollmann laid the blame with the defence:

The goal seemed to wake the visitors up, and Franck Ribery put Roman Burki to work with a sharp drive minutes after the opener. Just 18 minutes into the half, Lewandowski pulled his side level, with the video assistant referee judging Kimmich onside in the buildup.

Per WhoScored.com, the Poland international picked up right where he left off last season:

Bayern took the upper hand after the equaliser, and Thomas Muller twice went close. First, Burki made a fine save to deny the German, then the post got in the way to keep his fine header from crossing the goal line.

Corentin Tolisso headed the final big chance of the half wide, and with Bayern on the front foot, the two teams headed for the dressing rooms.

Pollmann noted BVB made an odd decision at half-time:

Martinez came off the pitch with what appeared to be a knock at the hour mark, giving Niklas Sule the chance to make an impact off the bench.

Gonzalo Castro nearly teed up Ousmane Dembele perfectly, as the Frenchman came within inches of reclaiming the lead for his team. On the other side of the pitch, Tolisso couldn't lift a chip over the head of Burki.

With 20 minutes left, Dembele beautifully isolated Aubameyang in front of goal, and the Gabon international cleverly dinked the ball over Ulreich to give his team the lead.

Bet365 noted it all started on the other side of the pitch, once again highlighting BVB's raw pace:

Arturo Vidal nearly hit back with a diving header but found the side netting. Kimmich had more luck, however, powering the ball home with minutes to spare. A mad scramble followed after Sule hit the bar, and in the confusion, Kimmich reacted best, with the ball going in off Piszczek.

Replays suggested the goal shouldn't have stood, but even after the VAR was consulted, the official did not give a foul in the buildup. Sportswriter Clark Whitney did not approve:

Penalties had to decide a winner, and after Kimmich and Rode missed, the two teams reached the sudden-death portion of the proceedings. Vidal and Castro made it 4-4, and after Sule converted, Ulreich picked the right side to deny Bartra, leading Bayern to their first trophy of the season.