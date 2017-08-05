Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Thomas Lemar Rumours, Riyad Mahrez Wants Move

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly run the risk of losing out in the race for AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar after Barcelona made moves to increase their interest in the winger. Meanwhile, reported Gunners target Riyad Mahrez has reiterated his willingness to leave Leicester City.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe (Football Insider's Aramide Oladipo), Barca "pose a serious threat" in the race for Lemar after Paris Saint-Germain signed Neymar for €222 million (£200 million).

The funds gained from that deal allow the Blaugrana to invest heavily in Neymar's replacement on the left flank, and 21-year-old Lemar would give them another young wide asset who possesses elite potential.

Despite his young years, Lemar was a leading star in Monaco's surge to the Ligue 1 title and run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals last season. Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol recently said Arsenal and Barca aren't the only powerhouses interested, however:

Manager Arsene Wenger has already added one French maestro to his ranks in striker Alexandre Lacazette, but Monaco have thus far played hardball in their efforts to retain Lemar after losing several of last term's top players.

That being said, Arsenal have been linked with Lemar for much of the summer already and have failed to make good on it, leading the BBC's Ravin Sampat to bemoan their lack of initiative amid Barca's rise as candidates:

One would have to think that if the transfer were to come down to a mere choice made by the player, consistent Champions League and La Liga challengers Barcelona might swing favour following Neymar's departure.

Another candidate to join Arsenal wing contingent could be Leicester's Mahrez, who gave a candid account of his stance on an exit from the King Power Stadium while not chasing an exit to Sky Sports News:

"Leicester know my thoughts, but I will continue to give my best for the club as I always have.

"Clearly, it is flattering whenever you get linked with any big clubs, but as it stands, I have not talked to anyone as nobody has had a bid accepted but we nearly have a month left of the transfer window so we will see what happens."

More specifically, the Algeria international spoke of Serie A outfit AS Roma, another club said to be among his admirers, as a favourable destination:

Although Leicester weren't close to matching the pedigree of their title-winning 2015-16 Premier League campaign in their last term, Mahrez was one of the few Foxes who maintained a certain standard despite their poor start.

WhoScored.com recently nodded to the 26-year-old's elite calibre of playmaking irrespective of how his club might have performed, sitting alongside top-quality Premier League stars in chance creation:

Arsenal don't look likely to have an easy run at either Lemar or Mahrez as competition looks to heat up, with Wenger under pressure to ensure this season's squad has the ability to challenge for titles on multiple fronts.