    Kieran Trippier Suffers Leg Injury in Friendly vs. Juventus

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the field injured during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus on August 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
    Stephen Pond/Getty Images

    Kieran Trippier could miss the start of the Premier League season for Tottenham Hotspur after he suffered a leg injury against Juventus in a friendly on Saturday.

    ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick shared an image of the player:

    Spurs defeated the Italian champions 2-0 thanks to strikes by Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

    Trippier had set up the opening goal for the hosts, attacking with verve down the flank.

    However, the 26-year-old exited the match after being caught on the ankle during a tackle by Alex Sandro.

    The right-back made 12 appearances in the Premier League last term, according to WhoScored.com, but was expected to make many more this season after the departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Bayern Scrap for Late Equaliser

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      Tottenham Hotspur logo
      Tottenham Hotspur

      Poch Has No Updates on Trippier

      Alasdair Gold
      via footballlondon
      Tottenham Hotspur logo
      Tottenham Hotspur

      Spurs Alert as Kondogbia Requests Exit

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report
      Tottenham Hotspur logo
      Tottenham Hotspur

      Spurs End Preseason on a High

      Cartilage Free Captain
      via Cartilage Free Captain