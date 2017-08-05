Kieran Trippier Suffers Leg Injury in Friendly vs. Juventus

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kieran Trippier could miss the start of the Premier League season for Tottenham Hotspur after he suffered a leg injury against Juventus in a friendly on Saturday.

ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick shared an image of the player:

Spurs defeated the Italian champions 2-0 thanks to strikes by Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

Trippier had set up the opening goal for the hosts, attacking with verve down the flank.

However, the 26-year-old exited the match after being caught on the ankle during a tackle by Alex Sandro.

The right-back made 12 appearances in the Premier League last term, according to WhoScored.com, but was expected to make many more this season after the departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.