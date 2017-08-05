PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jean Michael Seri and Jan Oblak

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will continue to raid the transfer market after capturing Neymar, reportedly focusing their attentions on Jean Michael Seri of OGC Nice and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

According to the Metro (h/t Alex Terrell of The Sun), PSG want the midfielder in their ranks after an impressive 12 months in Ligue 1. Arsenal are also considering a move for the player, but Nice could yet qualify for the UEFA Champions League group phase, with the Gunners in the UEFA Europa League.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of France's most creative central talents, and there's plenty of development left in him.

Per the Guardian's Ed Aarons (h/t David Wright of the Daily Express), Everton are also monitoring the Ivory Coast international, but Arsenal are ahead of the pack if he decides to move to the Premier League:

PSG could also add Oblak with Seri, once again raiding La Liga for one of its finest talents.

Oblak is certainly one of the best stoppers on the planet and is being linked with a switch to the French capital.

A Bola (h/t ESPN.co.uk) reported PSG could move to secure Oblak as the rebuilding continues at the Parc des Princes.

The 'keeper kept 15 clean sheets in 30 La Liga appearances last season, according to Squawka, firmly maintaining his status as an elite player.

Per Goal (h/t Jesus Colino of AS), PSG recently considered triggering Oblak's release clause of €100 million after having two huge offers rejected by his team. Atleti are currently unable to register new players due to a transfer ban, making Oblak's departure difficult for the Spaniards. The Slovenian is tied to his club until 2021, but PSG have proved they are in an aggressive mood after taking Neymar from Barcelona.

Here is the goalkeeper in action:

The capture of Oblak and Seri would cap a stunning summer for Les Parisiens, but even with Neymar in their ranks, PSG might not win the Ligue 1 crown at the first attempt.

However, after Monaco sold a wealth of talent in recent months, the champions could be depleted and ready to be broken.

Neymar will expect to win the French title at his first attempt, but the true goal is to compete for the Champions League trophy.