Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Geoffrey Kondogbia and Moussa Sissoko

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been alerted to Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia handing in a transfer request at the San Siro, and Moussa Sissoko could be the man to make room with a move to Trabzonspor.

According to The Sun (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express), Inter manager Luciano Spalletti hasn't been impressed by Kondogbia after arriving at the club in June, and the player is also said to be keen on an exit.

Tottenham are understood to be one of the Premier League clubs to have taken note of Kondogbia's urge to move, with the north Londoners still yet to complete a signing during this summer's transfer window.

Former Sevilla and AS Monaco star Kondogbia has seen his reputation suffer during his two years in Italy, and Andy Ha of football.london showed how, in a recent friendly against Chelsea, his fortunes haven't improved of late:

The 24-year-old started 20 Serie A games for the Nerazzurri last season, but there's a question whether his chances would improve in a Spurs side that already has Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama and Christian Eriksen.

That being said, manager Mauricio Pochettino will need to bolster his squad as Tottenham prepare to make their return to the UEFA Champions League and, they will hope, a renewed run at the Premier League crown too.

Kondogbia moved to Inter from Monaco for £25 million two years ago, and it seems unlikely the anchor will have seen his cost go up since then even taking the inflated prices English clubs often appear to be charged for players into account.

Elsewhere, Tukish outlet Fanatik (h/t Turkish-Football.com) provided quotes from Trabzonspor president Muharrem Usta, who confirmed his club is eager to take Sissoko on a loan deal:

“We are in talks with Moussa Sissoko. He is a very important player, Tottenham paid £35 million for him.

“He didn’t live up to expectations last season but this can happen in football.

“We want to loan him and get his career back on track.

“Obviously Tottenham do not want to give up on a player they paid that kind of money for but we will see.”

Sissoko arrived at White Hart Lane last summer as a £30 million deadline-day acquisition from Newcastle United and went on to make just eight Premier League starts in 2016-17.

The deal seems like poor value in hindsight, and Tottenham blogger Chris Miller recently used Liverpool star Sadio Mane as a barometer to show how others possible targets have worked out better elsewhere:

According to the report, Trabzonspor are seeking a "marquee signing" to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary. Sissoko's Tottenham and France team-mate Hugo Lloris recently said his compatriot needs a run of first-team football to revive his international hopes ahead of the 2018 World Cup, per Sky Sports:

"Moussa is important for the French national team. He needs to play, obviously, more than last season. But then it's a question of choices. It doesn't belong to me, it belongs to him and we will see what will happen.

"It's not an easy situation for him, for the team and for the manager.

"He's preparing himself to be ready for the next weeks But you know, Moussa is strong in his mind.

"I've played with him for a while and I'm not really worried. It's true that last season was a bit frustrating for him and he's got a lot to prove, and then we'll see what will happen in this period."

Spurs may prefer to sell Sissoko in an attempt to recoup as much of their money as possible, and Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney recently pointed to the Frenchman as an expendable asset:

That being said, a fine run of form in the Super Lig may tempt Trabzonspor into sealing a permanent purchase of the player, and the club are said to be confident they can convince the Frenchman to join them.

The 27-year-old could yet revive his impressive Newcastle United form if handed his chance in a midfield that suits his approach, with Trabzonspor eager to offer the France international a route out of north London.