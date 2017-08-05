Rolando Mandragora Joins Crotone on Loan from Juventus

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

Juventus youngster Rolando Mandragora has joined Serie A side Crotone on a one-year loan.

The club announced the news via their official website.

The former Pescara man, who has been likened to compatriot Marco Verratti, missed much of last season due to an injury suffered in April 2016 and needed a second surgery four months later.

Once he returned to full form, the 20-year-old made his debut for the Bianconeri and impressed in limited time. Widely regarded as a star for the future, he needs consistent playing time to continue his development and was unlikely to find it in Turin.

Crotone will likely lean heavily on the Italy youth international. They finished 17th last season, their first ever in Serie A, and were in dire need of a talent upgrade to survive another year in the top division.

Mandragora's departure leaves the Italian champions short on options in midfield and could mean they are set to announce a new arrival in the coming days.