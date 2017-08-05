Manchester United Transfer News: Ivan Perisic Blow, Latest Contract Rumours

Stanley Chou/Getty Images

Italian reporter Niccolo Ceccarini has weighed in on the latest round of rumours surrounding Ivan Perisic and his move to Manchester United, and he said Inter Milan have no intention of selling and are preparing a new contract.

Rumours of a new long-term deal surfaced earlier this week, and according to Ceccarini, those reports are accurate. Speaking to Tutto Mercato Web Radio (via Daily Star's James Benson), he said:

"The Croatian is not on the market and they do not want to sell him.

"They even want him to renew his contract."

Stanley Chou/Getty Images

Perisic has been linked with the Red Devils throughout the summer window, with plenty of reports at various times suggesting a deal was close.

But with the Premier League campaign starting off on August 11, the Croatia international still plies his trade for Inter, and the Italians have so far maintained he won't be moved ahead of September.

According to sportswriter Tom McDermott, it can only mean the Red Devils weren't seriously interested to begin with:

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports disagreed, however:

The former Borussia Dortmund man was one of Inter's few bright spots last year, taking yet another step in his development. Perisic is something of a late bloomer, and he's found the best form of his career in Italy.

Inter are an ambitious club hoping to break back into contention for the UEFA Champions League slots in Serie A this year, and it's easy to see why they want to keep hold of the Croat. With new manager Luciano Spalletti calling the shots, the Nerazzurri need some consistency heading into the season, and Perisic delivers just that.

United likely aren't finished signing players just yet, but at this stage of the summer, they might have to turn their attention elsewhere. After weeks and weeks of speculation, it seems all but certain the Perisic deal won't go through in 2017.