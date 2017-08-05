Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Danny Drinkwater and Antonio Candreva

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly tried to sign Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater last summer amid reports the Blues could move again for the midfielder, who is ready to tell the Foxes he wants to leave.

A report from Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror confirmed Drinkwater wants out of Leicester while also detailing how Chelsea "are seriously interested in the 27-year-old midfielder and want to sign him this summer."

This isn't the first time Chelsea have made their interest in Drinkwater known, according to Lewis:

"Mirror Football understands Chelsea were keen to take Drinkwater from the Foxes last summer as well as N’Golo Kante in an audacious move.

"But Leicester were unwilling to sanction the double swoop—which would have meant losing both key players from their title-winning midfield—and Chelsea did not want to jeopardise their move for Kante."

Rumours of Chelsea's intention to renew their interest in Drinkwater gathered pace when Jim White of Sky Sports News HQ and TalkSport posted this message on Twitter:

To some, it may seem like an outlandish rumour, which received a lukewarm response on social media, as reported by Izzy Horsefield of the Daily Express.

However, Drinkwater is an underrated midfielder and has the talent to make the grade at Chelsea. He is an astute passer, particularly with balls over the top aimed at releasing players with pace.

Such a quality would be an asset whenever Spanish forward Pedro or Brazilian Willian featured in the Blues' starting XI. Regularly appearing in the first team at Chelsea would be a challenge for Drinkwater, though, at least based on the moves manager Antonio Conte has made this summer.

Nemanja Matic was sold to Manchester United, but last season's Premier League champions had already signed powerhouse Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco as his replacement.

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Bakayoko likely starts alongside Kante, with Cesc Fabregas still a quality third choice. It's difficult to envisage exactly where Drinkwater would fit, even though Conte will know Chelsea need extra numbers now the club is back in the UEFA Champions League.

One player Conte will struggle to boost the ranks with is Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva. The Italy international's agent has reportedly played down the possibility of the 30-year-old moving to England.

Speaking to Calciomercato (h/t Football.London's Rob Guest), Federico Pastorello said: "He is a cornerstone of Inter and I do not see him leaving. He is getting on very well with Luciano Spalletti."

Chelsea's chances of landing Candreva appeared strong after Italian source Tuttosport (h/t Jamie Gordon of The Sun) reported the Blues intended to offer defender Andreas Christensen to convince the Nerazzurri to sell.

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Missing out on Candreva would mean Conte being denied the chance to work with a player he helped thrive at international level. Candreva is also ideal for Chelsea's version of the 3-4-3. He is a tireless runner on the flanks, and his energy and delivery make him a highly effective wing-back.

Candreva would be an upgrade over Victor Moses on the right of the Blues' formation.

Conte is still fine-tuning his squad as Chelsea prepare to defend the title this season. Adding quality depth at important positions such as midfield and wing-back is a key part of the process, but the club may have to cast a wider net beyond Drinkwater and Candreva.