Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ousmane Dembele and Thomas Lemar

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele has reportedly agreed terms with Barcelona ahead of a possible £90 million transfer to the Camp Nou. The France international is seen as the natural replacement for Neymar.

However, Dembele isn't the only precocious member of Les Bleus on Barca's radar. The Catalan club is also keen on AS Monaco winger and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar, per reports.

French publication L'Equipe reported Demeble "is set to complete a big-money transfer to Barcelona after agreeing terms" (h/t the Daily Mirror). The L'Equipe story also revealed "Barcelona have identified the 20-year-old as the perfect man to replace Neymar," despite Dortmund wanting as much as £90 million for the player.

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Neymar joined megarich Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in a world-record deal, worth €222 million (£200 million), per James Dale of Sky Sports.

The Brazilian's departure leaves a hole on the left side of Barca's front three, a void Dembele is capable of filling. The 20-year-old makes sense as Neymar's replacement because he offers similar levels of pace, trickery, flair and end product from wide areas.

Former Rennes star Dembele showcased all of those qualities during an outstanding debut season with Dortmund. He scored 10 times and provided 18 assists, per WhoScored.com.

Those numbers not only speak to a player who could combine brilliantly with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in La Liga but also underline Dembele's value to Dortmund.

It's no surprise, then, the Bundesliga club's new manager, Peter Bosz, is playing down the significance of rumours linking the forward with Barca. Bosz has said he won't worry about the "knock-on effect" of Neymar's move to Paris, per Joe Short of the Daily Express: "If I were to dwell on everything that might happen, then I'd sleep badly at night. A lot can happen all of the time."

TF-Images/Getty Images

Dortmund are likely to fight to keep Dembele, but he isn't the only left-sided attacker the Blaugrana are considering. Another report from L'Equipe named Barca as a suitor in the chase for Lemar (h/t Get French Football News, via Andy Ha of Football.London).

However, Premier League side Arsenal are determined to get their man, per the reports: "Arsenal are preparing a £54 million (€60 million) bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar but face new competition from Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool."

Like Dembele, Lemar makes sense as a replacement for Neymar. He's not as spectacular or prolific as the Brazilian, but the 21-year-old Frenchman is hardworking, efficient and intelligent in the final third.

Lemar was an underrated part of Monaco's title-winning team last season. His tireless and perceptive movement off the ball, along with his creative qualities, often added a flourish to the club's direct style of attacking.

He scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in the league. The player also proved his vision by often playing the significant ball in Monaco's buildup play, per WhoScored.com:

Meanwhile, the same source noted how Lemar also established a niche for creating goals from set pieces:

Lemar has proved he can influence matches at the highest level. He is a rising talent, one who boasts the technique to thrive at Barca, where major trophies are expected to be won by playing a stylish brand of forward-thinking football.

In fact, both Lemar and Demeble fit the bill after proving consistent sources of goals among players in their age range last season, per Squawka Football:

Replacing Neymar is a tall order, but the process could be a lot smoother than many imagine if Barca invest wisely in either of these bright, young and creative talents.