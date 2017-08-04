Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Urges More Signings, Latest Rumours

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged the club to make even more signings during the summer transfer window, despite already spending roughly £200 million, while new Roma starlet Cengiz Under has admitted he was close to moving to the Etihad Stadium.

As reported by ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith, Guardiola still isn't satisfied with City's summer activity, as he wants another addition to his squad:

"I think we need someone else, something else, a little bit more.

"I never complain in my career as a manager and I was so satisfied with the guys last season.

"The transfer window finishes on August 31, we have time to see what is going on with the people coming and going. We will see."

The Citizens have already added about £200 million worth of players, with Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Danilo headlining a strong class of additions. But top clubs all over Europe have spent freely, and with Paris Saint-Germain throwing almost £200 million at Barcelona for Neymar, the stakes have changed.

City appear in fine form heading into the season, evidenced by their 3-0 win over West Ham United in a friendly in Iceland. In Guardiola's second season in charge of the club, big things are expected, with his system now fully in place and plenty of talent at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Roma summer signing Under has told reporters Liverpool's move for Mohamed Salah stopped him from joining City.

Per BeIN Turkey (h/t Manchester Evening News' Chris Slater), he explained how the Giallorossi moved quickly and convinced him not to join the Sky Blues instead:

“They signed me as Salah’s replacement so I am here to play.

“I could not believe the transfer happened so quickly.

“We were in other talks with Man City, then I got a call from my agent who said ‘the Roma deal is done’, I couldn’t sleep that night.”

Per the report, Manchester United were also looking at the Turkish starlet, but both Premier League giants lost out.

The 20-year-old has drawn comparisons to Paulo Dybala for his quick feet and versatility, and he impressed in the Super Lig last year, scoring seven goals.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The Turkey international would likely have been a good fit for City, who have invested heavily in young talent the last two years, but instead, he'll ply his trade in the Italian capital.