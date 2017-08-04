Kylian Mbappe Suffers Undisclosed Injury vs. Toulouse

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe got his Ligue 1 season off to a disappointing start on Friday evening after he was forced to withdraw from the league opener against Toulouse with an unknown injury.

Spanish newspaper AS confirmed the 18-year-old's departure from play after 75 minutes, with Alain Saint Maximin coming on as his replacement:

It was reported by Spanish daily Marca (h/t Telegraph) earlier on Friday that a rumoured move to Real Madrid was still possible this summer, although injuries won't help Los Blancos seal a move for the youngster.

Spanish football writer Andy West referenced Mbappe's Real Madrid link and the potential hand Gareth Bale might play in his move, with the Welshman's own transfer prospects perhaps affected by the youngster's injury:

Mbappe failed to get on the scoresheet at the Stade Louis II, but manager Leonardo Jardim's side didn't need his intervention as they began their Ligue 1 title defence with a 3-2 victory.

The teenager was recently awarded the No. 10 jersey by Monaco as the French Riviera club do all within their power to keep him in his current setting.

Jardim's Monaco will want to have their starlet back as soon as possible in the hopes he can improve upon last season's record of 26 goals in 44 games for the club.