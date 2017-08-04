Dawie Van Der Walt Says He'll Eat Golf Bag If Stephen Curry Breaks 80 Again

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

One day after Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry fired a 74 in the first round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic, veteran golfer Dawie van der Walt issued a challenge to the two-time NBA MVP.

Per ESPN's Michael Collins, Van der Walt said he would "eat his own golf bag" if Curry breaks 80 in Friday's second round.

Curry received an unrestricted sponsor exemption to compete in the Ellie Mae Classic, his first professionally-sanctioned tournament appearance. He has previously competed in celebrity and pro-am events.

His inclusion did draw some criticism in the golf world. Professional golfer Lee McCoy said there were "many great players" who could use the opportunity that Curry was receiving.

After opening with a 74 on Thursday, Curry did earn his share of applause from many PGA Tour stars, including Rickie Fowler who called the round "impressive." Curry's score was also one shot better than his playing partner, Sam Ryder.

Even though Curry faces a steep climb to make the cut, which is projected to be two-under par, his performance so far is still worthy of praise since he had never taken part in a professional golf event prior to Thursday.