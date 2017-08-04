Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Lemar and Kingsley Coman

Claude Paris/Associated Press

AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar is reportedly still eager to join Arsenal during the summer transfer window, while the Gunners are said to have failed with an approach for Bayern Munich youngster Kingsley Coman.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Metro Sport), Arsenal have already had three separate bids for Lemar turned down, but the midfielder still wants to move to north London and the Gunners are still hopeful of landing him.

Per the report, Monaco are currently negotiating with former Lyon star Rachid Ghezzal, and his arrival could open the door for a Lemar departure. Ghezzal wouldn't be a direct replacement, but he would add to the depth out wide.

Monaco have already lost a host of players this summer including Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Ligue 1 champions have restocked their team as best they could, but the turnover will undoubtedly have an effect, and losing yet another key contributor would hurt even more.

There's a good chance Arsenal would have to spend well above market value to land their man late in the window, however, and Monaco could commit to a complete overhaul.

Elsewhere, Telefoot (h/t Metro Sport) report Arsenal approached Bayern for star winger Coman, but the Bavarian giants are not willing to open negotiations and the France international wants to stay with his current club.

The former Juventus man saw his role decline in Germany last season, and he suffered a knee injury that limited him even further, leading to questions regarding his future.

But Bayern only just made his loan move permanent, triggering a clause in the deal earlier this year, and a sale never seemed likely. Coman may not have lived up to expectations in the 2016-17 season, but he still profiles as a future star who has already made a huge impact.

With top wing options Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben ageing and Douglas Costa now at Juventus, Coman will likely get every opportunity to return to form this season at the Allianz Arena.