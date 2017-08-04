Manchester United Transfer News: Gareth Bale Boost Amid Kylian Mbappe Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Gareth Bale after it emerged Real Madrid may be willing to sell the winger if it could fund their move for AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

According to Marca, (h/t Telegraph Sport) Real manager Zinedine Zidane is "facing up to the reality" he'll need to offload Bale if he's to seal a move for AS Monaco striker and French compatriot Mbappe.

The Red Devils have been incessantly linked with Bale since he moved to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in 2013 and would be among the most likely suitors were the Welsh winger to become available at any point.

However, BBC Sport's Simon Stone recently suggested his doubt as to why Bale would want to leave Madrid when his tenure in the Spanish capital has been so successful:

The Telegraph used the sum of £160 million when referring to Mbappe's potential transfer cost, which looks all the more plausible after Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signature of Barcelona's Neymar for €222 million (£200 million), per BBC Sport.

Not only that, but United stand to get a valuable deal amid suggestions Bale could be available for £90 million, which isn't far above the then-world-record £89 million that took him to Madrid from White Hart Lane four years ago.

ESPN Stats and Info illustrated just how the landscape of the transfer window has changed since Bale once became the most expensive player in world football:

With three UEFA Champions League titles and a La Liga crown to his name in the past four seasons, however, one has to question whether Bale would have any interest in leaving Zidane's side anytime soon.

The former Spurs superstar has endured a tumultuous time in Madrid between injury spells and pressure from the Spanish media, although his numbers still point to a player of immense quality:

It's suggested Bale is seen as more expendable than fellow "BBC" strike force members Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, while the opportunity to land Mbappe in a window of transfer madness may be seen as fleeting.

United might be reconsidering their transfer ambitions after already splashing more than £150 million on Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof this summer, although Bale could be a target for whom they're willing to go the extra mile.