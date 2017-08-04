Kyrie Irving Trade Reportedly of Interest to Detroit Pistons

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly one of the NBA teams exploring the idea of a potential blockbuster trade for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving.

On Friday, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reported there's a "strong possibility" Irving gets dealt in the coming weeks and the Pistons are "interested."

The list of potential landing spots for the dynamic playmaker is seemingly starting to grow from the initial four-team group of preferred destinations.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com noted Irving mentioned the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves during a meeting with Cavs officials last month when he first broached the idea of a trade request.

Meanwhile, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported the Cavaliers' front office is seeking "a veteran starter, a blue chipper on a rookie contract and a first-round pick" in any deal for the point guard.

The Pistons have the pieces to create a package to match that description. Reggie Jackson and Avery Bradley headline their group of veteran guards, and they feature an ample amount of young talent, including Stanley Johnson, Henry Ellenson and Luke Kennard, their last three first-round picks.

Whether the Cavs would be interested in a deal highlighted by some of those pieces is unclear, though. And it's unknown whether a move to Detroit would interest Irving, though he doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract to block a swap.

Furthermore, Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert recently said the current expectation is for the team's point guard to show up for the start of training camp late next month.